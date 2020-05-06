What’s New on Netflix UK: May 6th, 2020

It’s another quiet day on Netflix with the addition of 4 new titles to the UK library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for May 6th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Becoming (2020) N

Director: Nadia Hallgren

Runtime: 89 Minutes

Netflix’s output deal with the Obamas continues in the documentary Becoming, which chronicles the life and career of the former first lady Michelle Obama during her 2019 book tour.

Workin’ Moms: Season 4 N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 47

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Catherine Reitman, Dani Kind, Juno Rinaldi, Philip Sternberg, Ryan Belleville

The fourth season of the hilarious Canadian comedy series, Workin’ Moms is now available to stream on Netflix UK!

Four working mothers form an unlikely friendship at their judgemental mommies group. As they share in their struggles over the chaos of toddlers, diapers, tantrums, maintaining careers, and a sense of self, they all rely upon one another to keep themselves sane!

What’s Popular on Netflix UK Today: May 6th, 2020

After a significant reign at the top, The Last Dance knocks Ricky Gervais’ After Life off the top spot.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK (May 6th) 1. The Last Dance

2. After Life

3. Never Have I Ever

4. The Last Kingdom

5. Hollywood

6. Modern Family

7. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

8. Into the Night

9. Money Heist

What have you been watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!