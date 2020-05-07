What's on Netflix > What's New on Netflix > What's New on Netflix United Kingdom (UK) > What’s New on Netflix UK: May 7th, 2020

What’s New on Netflix UK: May 7th, 2020

by @JRobinsonWoN on May 7, 2020, 7:56 am EST

Scissor Seven season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix UK

A quiet week, with another quiet day of 4 new titles added to the UK library today for May 7th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

Scissor Seven N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24
Genre: Anime, Action
Cast: Ronny Chieng, Jas Patrick, Jake Green, Aleks Le, Greg Chun

The only highlight of today’s releases is the addition of the second season of Scissor Seven. The Chinese anime was a popular new addition at the start of 2020, and the next season is available to stream already.

In his attempt to regain his lost memories, Seven, a scissor-wielding hairdresser, and part-time assassin gets caught up in the struggle for power between two warring factions.

What’s New on Netflix UK today: May 7th, 2020

  • In Paradox (2019)
  • Scissor Seven: 2 Seasons N
  • Si Doel the Movie (2018)
  • Si Doel the Movie 2 (2019)

Movies and TV Shows that left Netflix UK today: May 7th, 2020

  • Action Replayy (2010)
  • Andaz Apna Apna (1994)
  • Burden (2016)
  • Jalpari: The Desert Mermaid (2012)
  • Love + Rue (2016)
  • Sky Hunter (2017)

Most Popular titles on Netflix UK today: May 7th, 2020

Here are the most popular movies and TV shows on Netflix UK today:

