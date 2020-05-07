What’s New on Netflix UK: May 7th, 2020

A quiet week, with another quiet day of 4 new titles added to the UK library today for May 7th, 2020.
First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:
Scissor Seven N
Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24
Genre: Anime, Action
Cast: Ronny Chieng, Jas Patrick, Jake Green, Aleks Le, Greg Chun
The only highlight of today’s releases is the addition of the second season of Scissor Seven. The Chinese anime was a popular new addition at the start of 2020, and the next season is available to stream already.
In his attempt to regain his lost memories, Seven, a scissor-wielding hairdresser, and part-time assassin gets caught up in the struggle for power between two warring factions.
What’s New on Netflix UK today: May 7th, 2020
- In Paradox (2019)
- Scissor Seven: 2 Seasons N
- Si Doel the Movie (2018)
- Si Doel the Movie 2 (2019)
Movies and TV Shows that left Netflix UK today: May 7th, 2020
- Action Replayy (2010)
- Andaz Apna Apna (1994)
- Burden (2016)
- Jalpari: The Desert Mermaid (2012)
- Love + Rue (2016)
- Sky Hunter (2017)
Most Popular titles on Netflix UK today: May 7th, 2020
Here are the most popular movies and TV shows on Netflix UK today:
Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK (May 7th, 2020)
1. The Last Dance
2. After Life
3. Modern Family
4. Never Have I Ever
5. The Last Kingdom
6. Hollywood
7. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
8. Into the Night
9. Money Heist
10. Ozark
