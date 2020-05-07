What’s New on Netflix UK: May 7th, 2020

A quiet week, with another quiet day of 4 new titles added to the UK library today for May 7th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

Scissor Seven N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Anime, Action

Cast: Ronny Chieng, Jas Patrick, Jake Green, Aleks Le, Greg Chun

The only highlight of today’s releases is the addition of the second season of Scissor Seven. The Chinese anime was a popular new addition at the start of 2020, and the next season is available to stream already.

In his attempt to regain his lost memories, Seven, a scissor-wielding hairdresser, and part-time assassin gets caught up in the struggle for power between two warring factions.

What’s New on Netflix UK today: May 7th, 2020

In Paradox (2019)

Scissor Seven: 2 Seasons N

Si Doel the Movie (2018)

Si Doel the Movie 2 (2019)

Movies and TV Shows that left Netflix UK today: May 7th, 2020

Action Replayy (2010)

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Burden (2016)

Jalpari: The Desert Mermaid (2012)

Love + Rue (2016)

Sky Hunter (2017)

Most Popular titles on Netflix UK today: May 7th, 2020

Here are the most popular movies and TV shows on Netflix UK today:

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK (May 7th, 2020) 1. The Last Dance

2. After Life

3. Modern Family

4. Never Have I Ever

5. The Last Kingdom

6. Hollywood

7. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

8. Into the Night

9. Money Heist

10. Ozark — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 7, 2020

