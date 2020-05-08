What’s New on Netflix UK: May 8th, 2020

It’s been a busier day for UK subscribers with the addition of 12 new titles for the library. Stay safe this weekend, and binge on everything that’s new on Netflix UK today for May 8th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights:

Dead to Me: Season 2 N

One of the best comedies that Netflix had to offer in 2019, fans were extremely excited to learn that Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini were returning for the second season of Dead to Me on Netflix.

After the sad and violent death of her husband Jeff, Jen is bitter and angry at the world. When Jen meets Judy who’s also a widow but not as high strung as Jen, soon a strong and powerful friendships blossoms between the pair. But as Jen allows Judy’s friendship to become an integral part of her life, unbeknownst to Jen, Judy hides a dark and shocking secret.

The Hollow: Season 2 N

It’s been a long two years, but the second season of Netflix’s The Hollow is finally available to stream. The Slap Happy Cartoon Productions show is one of the best kids-animated shows that Netflix has to offer, and one that all of the family can enjoy together.

Three teen strangers awake in a dangerous world with no memories of who each other are and themselves. The only clue to their identity are their names written on paper in their pockets. The teens must discover the connection between each other if they are to make it out of the Hollow alive.

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 N

One for the petrol heads, the Canadian series Rust Valley Restorers takes in the foot of the Rocky Mountains, where a community of classic car lovers resides, and a unique garage that takes pride in restoring classic automobiles.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: May 8th, 2020

4 New Movies on Netflix UK Today: May 8th, 2020

18 Presents (2020) N

Book Club (2018)

Feel W Na’oud (2012)

Lembi 8 Giga (2010)

6 New TV Shows on Netflix UK Today: May 8th, 2020

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 1 N

Craig Ross Jr,’s Monogamy: Season 1

The Eddy: Limited Series N

Valeria: Season 1 N

2 New Reality Shows on Netflix UK Today: May 8th, 2020

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 N

What Movies and TV Shows left Netflix UK Today: May 8th, 2020

Bad Neighbours (2014)

Office Uprising (2018)

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix UK Today: May 8th, 2020

Extraction and After Life return to their respective number one spot on Netflix UK!

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix (May 8th) 1. After Life

2. The Last Dance

3. Modern Family

4. The Last Kingdom

5. Hollywood

6. Never Have I Ever

7. Workin’ Moms

8. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

9. Money Heist

10. Into the Night — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 8, 2020

