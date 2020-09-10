What’s New on Netflix UK: September 10th, 2020

It’s an exciting Thursday for new Originals on Netflix UK. We can finally begin the countdown to Halloween with the arrival of The Babysitter sequel, and a ghostly teen-drama. Here’s what’s new and most popular on Netflix UK today for September 10th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020) N

Director: McG

Genre: Comedy, Horror | Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Judah Lewis, Bella Thorne, Leslie Bibb, Emily Alyn Lind, Ken Marino,

It’s been a long wait, but finally the anticipated sequel to 2017s The Babysitter is now available to stream.

It’s been two years since Cole survived his frightful night with Bee and her killer satanic cult. When some of the cult members are resurrected, Cole must once again outsmart the forces of evil and survive the night.

The Idhun Chronicles N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 5

Genre: Action, Fantasy | Runtime: 27 Minutes

Cast: Itzun Escamilla, Michelle Jenner, Nico Romero, Sergio Mur, Carlos Cuevas

It’s an exciting time for Netflix with the arrival of the very first Spanish Original anime series!

When the three Suns and three Moons aligned over Idhun, Ashran, the Necromancer took his chance to seize power, and the reign of the Winged Snakes began over the earth. A snake phobic, fire wielding teenager by the name of Jack and his friend, Victoria, are part of an intertwined destiny that will change the future of Idhun forever.

Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) N

Based on the award-winning Brazilian teen-drama, Julie and the Phantoms is on track to be Netflix’s next teen smash hit.

When high schooler Julie loses her passion for music, the flame is reignited when the ghosts of a teenage boy-band appear after being dead for 25 years. With each other’s help, Julie’s passion for music returns, and she makes the boys into the band they were always meant to be.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: September 10th, 2020

My Teacher, My Obsession (2018)

SHOT! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock (2016)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: September 10th, 2020

Deadpool and Away maintain their place at the top of the Netflix UK most popular lists!

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: September 10th, 2020 1️⃣Away

2️⃣The Fall

3️⃣Cobra Kai

4️⃣Mr. Bean The Animated Series

5️⃣The Umbrella Academy

6️⃣Young Wallander

7️⃣Lucifer

8️⃣Come Dine With Me – The Tasty Bits

9️⃣Peppa Pig

🔟Couples Come Dine with Me — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 10, 2020

