What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: 24th January, 2020

There’s 31 new additions on Netflix UK to be enjoyed this week. We’ve seen some quiet weeks in January, but thankfully there has been plenty of new and returning Originals to keep your appetite at bay. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for January 24th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 14

14 seasons on and the series is still going strong, which is a huge testament to the show’s popularity and its hilarity. As one of the most binged series on Netflix UK to date, we know there will be a great many fans ready to binge the hell out of season 14.

Five narcissistic and underachieving friends than run a neighborhood Irish pub struggle to work through adult life and the work and the relationships that come with it. With a warped perception of the reality around them, their hair-brained schemes often get them into trouble, typically ending in awkward situations that become far worse before they get better.

The Ghost Bride: Volume 1 N

One of two Taiwanese dramas this week, The Ghost Bride is only the second Original series from the island nation.

In the year 1890, Li Lan is forced by her family to become a ghost bride and marry a dead man in exchange for her family’s debt to be wiped. Upon trying to escape the marriage, Li Lan uncovers a conspiracy far bigger and mysterious than she ever thought possible.

October Faction: Season 1 N

The second Original by IDW Entertainment, October Faction is one of the latest Originals that have been adapted from a comic-book.

Globetrotting monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen who, after the death of Fred’s father, return to their hometown in upstate New York with their teenage children Geoff and Viv. As the family adjusts, Fred and Deloris must hide their identities as members of a secret organization, and our heroes quickly discover that their new small-town setting isn’t as idyllic as it seems.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

13 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week:

A Sun (2019) N

Darkest Hour (2017)

Die Ontwaking (2015)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018)

KD (A) Karuppudurai (2019)

Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019)

Phantom Thread (2017)

Spy (2015)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Ghost and the Tout (2018)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Longest Ride (2015)

WHAT DID JACK DO? (2020) N

12 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Airplane Mode (2020) N

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 N

Family Reunion: Part 2 N

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: 14 Seasons

October Faction: Season 1 N

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 2 N

Sons of the Caliphate: 2 Seasons

The Ghost Bride: Volume 1 N

The Ranch: Part 8 N

Victorious: Season 3

Word Party (2020): Season 4 N

You Cannot Hide: Season 1 N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week:

The Queen (1968)

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak: Season 1 N

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 1 N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week:

the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow: Season 1 N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Alex Fernandez: The Best Comedian in the World (2020) N

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (2020) N

What are you watching on Netflix UK this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!