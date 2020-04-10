What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: April 10th, 2020

It’s another busy week on Netflix UK with the addition of 67 new titles. That brings the total to 191 in the past two weeks alone. With plenty of new and exciting Originals to watch, you’ll be spoilt for choice this Easter weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for April 10th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix:

The Main Event (2020) N

The second collaboration between WWE and Netflix to be released this week, The Main Event is the first Original film from the pair. One for the kids, this underdog story can be enjoyed by all of the family.

After discovering a magical mask, an 11-year-old aspiring wrestler enters a competition to become the next WWE Superstar.

Life on Mars: 2 Seasons

Despite the large loss of BBC content in the UK library, thankfully we’ve seen a new batch arrive this week. One of the best of the bunch is the crime-drama Life on Mars.

In the year 2006, Detective Sam Tyler is hospitalized after a car accident. When he wakes up, Sam finds himself in the year 1973,

Hi-Score Girl: Season 2 N

After a long period of waiting the second season of Hi-Score Girl is finally available to stream on Netflix!

Yaguchi isn’t handsome, he isn’t smart and he doesn’t have much to brag about except his ability to play arcade games. But when his position as the best in the arcade is challenged by fellow student Ono, Yaguchi is soon put in his place. Soon the pair becomes close rivals and constantly challenge each others ability across all manner of arcade gaming.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

36 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (1999)

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (2000)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

Babe (1995)

Blue Crush (2002)

Born Beautiful (2019)

Brexit: The Uncivil War (2019)

Brian Banks (2018)

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)

Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007)

Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie (1980)

Child’s Play (2019)

Contagion (2011)

Dark Light (2019)

David Beckham: For the Love of the Game (2015)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Hannibal (2001)

Little Lunch: The Halloween Horror Story (2016)

Little Lunch: The Nightmare Before Graduation (2016)

Love, Wedding, Repeat (2020) N

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015)

Midnight Run (1988)

Out of Africa (1985)

Outbreak (1995)

Psycho 2 (1983)

Red Dragon (2002)

School Life (2019) N

Sixteen Candles (1984)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Healer (2017)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Main Event (2020) N

The Wizard (1989)

Tigertail (2020) N

Welcome to Mercy (2018)

21 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Absolutely Fabulous: 6 Seasons

Ashes to Ashes: 3 Seasons

Blood Lad: Season 1

Brews Brothers: Season 1 N

Charlie and Lola: 2 Seasons

Clangers: 2 Seasons

Dinnerladies: 2 Seasons

Earth to Luna!: Season 1

Hi Score Girl: 2 Seasons N

Life on Mars: 2 Seasons

Little Lunch: Season 1

McMafia: Season 1

Nelly & Nora: Season 1

Pure: Season 1

SS-GB: Season 1

The Big Show Show: Season 1 N

The Durrells: 3 Seasons

The Last Post: Season 1

The Trial: Season 1 N

The Vicar of Dibley: 4 Seasons

Unforgotten: 3 Seasons

6 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know (2018)

LA Originals (2020) N

David Beckham: Into the Unknown: Season 1

Queen Victoria and Her Nine Children: Season 1

Revolutions: The Ideas That Changed the World: Season 1

The Queen Mother: Season 1

3 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Dawn French: 30 Million Minutes (2016)

John Robins: The Darkness of Robins (2017)

Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood (2017)

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Terrace House: Tokyo (2019-2020) N

