What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: April 15th, 2022

Joker is one of 27 new movies and TV shows added to the Netflix UK library this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for April 15th, 2022.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Joker (2019)

Director: Todd Phillips

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 122 Minutes

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zaziie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett. Cullen

The iconic role of the Joker has now seen two academy awards won, the first, a best supporting actor award for Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight, and the second which belongs to Joaquin Phoenix for best actor in a leading role.

Clown by day, and troubled comedian by night, Arthur Fleck just can’t catch a break in Gotham City. Put down mistreated and disregarded by society, Arthur’s psyche spirals out of control with bloody consequences for Gotham City, as his alter-ego, the Joker, emerges.

Choose or Die (2022) N

Director: Asa Butterfield

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 84 Minutes

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Eddie Marsan, Robert Englund, Kate Fleetwood, Iola Evans

Taking a step aside from Sex Education, Asa Butterfield takes on a new horror for Netflix.

In her pursuit of claiming an unclaimed $100,000 prize, a broke student is forced to play a 1980s survival game. But upon playing she unleashes a supernatural horror that begins to tear reality apart with deadly consequences.

The King of Staten Island (2020)

Director: Judd Apatow

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 136 Minutes

Cast: Pete Davidson, Bel Powley, Ricky Velez, Lou Wilson, Moises Arias

Love him or hate him, Pete Davidson is currently one of the most popular and controversial comedians in America.

At the age of seven, Scott’s firefighter father died, and ever since he has struggled to overcome his grief. Now in his 20s, Scott has achieved very little, spending most of his days smoking weed and dreaming of becoming a tattoo artist. When his mother begins dating Ray, a fireman, like his father, it forces Scott to face his grief and the first steps needed to move forward with his life.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

5 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 15th, 2022

Night Drive (2022)

The Taming of the Shrewd (2022) N

