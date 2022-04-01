What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: April 1st, 2022

Happy April Fools! But it’s no joke that we’re off to a busy start to the month on Netflix UK with the addition of 66 new movies and TV shows to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for April 1st, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Bubble (2022) N

Director: Judd Apatow

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 126 Minutes

Cast: Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Pedro Pascal, Leslie Mann, David Duchovny

In the post-covid era, we can expect a lot of movies and films to focus on the small but incredibly significant period of history that disrupted the entire planet.

During the height of a pandemic, a group of actors and actresses have no choice but to stay inside their hotel and complete the film they’ve been working on.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Genre: Adventure, Comedy | Runtime:

Cast: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, Steve Buscemi

There are few franchises that have been able to stand out amongst the forces of Disney and Dreamworks, but one of the most beloved in recent years is the stars of Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions, collaborating with Sony to create Hotel Transylvania.

In order to stop his daughter Mavis from leaving the hotel, Dracula and his friends attempt to bring out the monster half of his half-human half-vampire grandson.

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Director: Mark Osborne, John Stevenson

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Jack Black, Ian McShane, Angelina Jolie, Dustin Hoffman, Jackie Chan

One of Jack Black’s most beloved and fun roles, Kung Fu Panda is one of many fantastic notches in the bow of Dreamwork’s expanding animated library.

Po, a lazy, oversized, kung-fu loving Panda, is unexpectedly chosen to become the prophecized legendary dragon warrior, but it is way out of depth when he begins to train under Master Shifu and the legendary Furious Five. Po is also thrown straight into the deep end when the vengeful Tai Lung wishes to prove his superiority by defeating the dragon warrior.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

49 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 1st, 2022

90 Minutes in Heaven (2015)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

All Hail (2022) N

All We Had (2016)

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022) N

Arthur Christmas (2011)

As the Light Goes Out (2014)

Battle: Freestyle (2022) N

Broken Idol: The Undoing of Diomedes Diaz (2022) N

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Captain Nova (2021) N

Case 39 (2009)

Connected (2008)

Cook Up A Storm (2017)

Forever Out of My League (2022) N

Hey Sinmika (2022)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Looper (2012)

Love Life (Season 1)

Open Season (2006)

Open Season 2 (2008)

Open Season 3 (2010)

Open Season: Scared Silly (2015)

Over the Hedge (2006)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pixels (2015)

Rise of the Footsoldier Part 2 (2015)

Shinjuku Incident (2009)

Soulmate (2020)

Spy Kids (2001)

Sudha Murthy – Stories of Wit and Magic (Season 1)

Taxi Driver (1976)

That Demon Within (2014)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005)

The Beast Stalker (2008)

The Bubble (2022)

The Contractor (2007)

The Girl on the Train (2016)

The Great Magician (2011)

The Hard Cops (2006)

The High Note (2020)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Midas Touch (2013)

The Myth (2005)

The Swan Princess (1994)

Twins Mission (2007)

Warm Bodies (2013)

Winter Dream (2022)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 1st, 2022

Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

Beyblade Burst Surge (Season 1)

CoComelon (Season 5)

Oddbods (Season 1)

Super PupZ (Season 1) N

The Last Bus (Season 1) N

Upin&Ipin (Season 10)

Wild Abandon (Limited Series) N

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 1st, 2022

Rebellion (2021)

Stray (2020)

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (2022) N

How the Nazis Lost the War (Season 1)

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 1st, 2022

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2) N

Old Enough! (Season 1)

Stunt Science (Season 1)

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 1st, 2022

Trivia Quest (Season 1) N

1 New Variety Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 1st, 2022

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain (2022) N

