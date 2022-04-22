What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: April 22nd, 2022

It’s a busy week on Netflix UK with 47 new movies and TV shows added to the library. This week sees the return of Better Call Saul for its final season, and after a three year wait, Russian Doll returns for season 2.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Better Call Saul (Season 6)

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 63

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 41-60 Minutes

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando

The final season of the epic prequel to Breaking Bad is here! With brand new episodes every week, the countdown to August’s finale begins nows.

Before there was Saul Goodman, there was Jimmy McGill, a former small-time fraudster in Chicago, now a failing small-time attorney in New Mexico, Albuquerque, who is struggling to make the best of his career.

Russian Doll (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Barnett, Greta Lee, Elizabeth Ashley, Rebecca Henderson

Russian Doll was a smash hit for Netflix when it first dropped in Febraury 2019. Let’s hope the three year wait hasn’t been too long and fans return to the dark comedy in their droves.

Four years after escaping the endless time loop with Alan, Nadia now finds herself able to ride the subway to the past, where her family secrets and history are revealed.

Taxi Driver (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Cha Ji Yeon

Based on the popular webtoon by Carlos and Lee Jae-jin, Taxi Driver was one of the most popular K-Dramas to air outside of Netflix in 2021.

Special Forces officer Do Gi is suffering after a serial killer murders his mother. Feeling wronged and broken by the system, Do Gi is offered a job by Jang Sung Chul to work at his taxi firm, Rainbow Taxi. The company provides a secret service to victims that the law didn’t protect, allowing Do Gi to deliver revenge upon those who deserve it.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

19 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 22nd, 2022

A Fistful Full of Lead (2018)

Alcatraz (2018)

Avenging the Throne (2013)

Fashion Chicks (2015)

First Kiss (2018)

Kuthiraivaal (2022)

Lockout (2012)

Loving Ibiza (2013)

Man of God (2022) N

Monkey Business from A to Z (2015)

No Place of Their Own (2007)

No Such Thing as Housewives (2017)

Poltergeist Activity (2015)

Simon (2016)

The Curse of Halloween Jack (2019)

The Giver (2014)

The Trick (2021)

The Turning Point (2022) N

The Utah Cabin Murders (2019)

14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 22nd, 2022

Better Call Saul (Season 6)

Cry Babies Magic Tears (Season 1)

He’s Expecting (Season 1) N

Heartstopper (Season 1) N

Hold Tight (Limited Series) N

Informer (Season 1)

It’s a Sin (Season 1)

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission (Season 4)

My Perfect Landing (Season 1)

Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 2) N

Russian Doll (Season 2) N

Taxi Driver (Season 1)

The Marked Heart (Season 1) N

Yakamoz S-245 (Season 1) N

11 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 22nd, 2022

Almost There (2016)

Day Zero – A City Without Water (2019)

Endless Horizon (2012)

Evolution (2018)

Four Hours at the Capitol (2021)

Golden Age (2019)

Modern Slavery (2009)

Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event (2022) N

Sun of the Soil (2020)

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (2022) N

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (Limited Series) N

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 22nd, 2022

Battle Kitty (Season 1) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 22nd, 2022

Selling Sunset (Season 5) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 22nd, 2022