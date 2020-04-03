What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: April 3rd, 2020

It’s an exceptional start to April for Netflix UK with the addition of 124 new titles. You’ll be spoilt for choice with almost 30 new seasons of television to watch and over 80 movies available to stream right now. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for April 3rd, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 6

The Nine-Nine is back for the long-awaited sixth season on Netflix UK! This is the first season under CBS since the series cancelation by Fox in 2018. Fans will be happy to learn that they can now pester the Netflix UK twitter account for season 7 now that season 6 is ready to be binged.

Following the escapades and exploits of the 99th Precinct in Brooklyn, New York. With the arrival of overly serious Captain Raymond Holt, the Precinct is soon whipped into shape. The detectives under his watch are the carefree Jake Peralta, who despite having a laid back and carefree attitude is the top detective for arrests. Amy Santiago the by-the-book detective that sees herself as Jake’s rival. The loveable but pitiful Charles Boyle, Stoic and hard ass Rosa Diaz. The gentle giant and family man Sergeant Terry Jeffords whom the detectives report directly.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Already popular on Netflix thanks to the series Race to the Edge, relive the start of the beloved story with the first film in the franchise, How to Train Your Dragon.

Hiccup, a young Viking and son of the village chieftain, must kill a dragon if he is to be recognized as a man in his tribe. After his successful capture of a rare Night Fury dragon, Hiccup befriends him instead.

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

The final seven Studio Ghibli movies have arrived on Netflix internationally, taking the total number to 21. The best of the batch this month is Howl’s Moving Castle, the third highest-grossing anime feature film of all time.

Sophie, youthful and beautiful, is leading a very uneventful life at her father’s hat shop working as a milliner. One day while on her way to visit her sister, Sophie happens to come across the wizard Howl and befriends him. Jealous of the young woman, the Witch of the Waste transforms Sophie into a ninety-year-old-woman.

Caught up in a war between two neighboring kingdoms, Howl must use all of his magical ability and talent to help restore Sophie’s youth and to restore peace to the troubled nations

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

85 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week:

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)

A Man Apart (2003)

A Silent Voice (2016)

A truthful Mother (2019)

Agneepath (1990)

American Beauty (1999)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Night (1996)

Blades of Glory (2007)

Brothers (2015)

Cardboard Gangsters (2016)

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan (2012)

Cofee & Kareem (2020) N

Dostana (2008)

Duck Duck Goose (2018)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Duniya (1984)

Duplicate (1998)

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry (2017)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Firewall (2006)

Flight (2012)

Flushed Away (2006)

Fool’s Gold (2008)

Friendship (1980)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

Ghost Town (2008)

Goon (2011)

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013)

Gumrah (1993)

Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

How to Train our Dragon (2010)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

I, Tonya (2017)

Kaal (2005)

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Kabhi Khusji Kabhie Gham (2001)

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2019)

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Knowing (2009)

Kuch Kuch Hoto Hai (1998)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Ladies in Black (2018)

Madagascar (2005)

Magnificent (2015)

Megamind (2010)

Mighty Raju Rio Calling (2014)

Muqaddar ka Faisla (1987)

Over the Hedge (2006)

Paharganj (2019)

Pom Poko (1994)

Ponyo (2008)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Remember Me (2010)

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Sausage Party (2016)

SETHUM AAYIRAM PON (2020)

Shark Tale (2004)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

Sol Levante (2020) N

Stripes (1981)

Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale (2017)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Cold Light Of Day (2012)

The Condemed (2007)

The Condemed 2 (2015)

The Garden of Words (2013)

The Perfect Guy (2015)

The Town (2010)

The Wind Rises (2013)

Three Identical Strangers (2018)

Troy (2004)

Tully (2018)

Ungli (2014)

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll (2019)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Whatever It Takes (2000)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

When the Game Stands Tall (2014)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Winter’s Tale (2014)

29 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Akbar Birbal: 1 Season

Bal Ganesh: Season 1

Black Butler: Season 1

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 6

Community: 6 Seasons

Dinosaur: Season 1

Fate/Stay Night: 1 Season

Friday Night Dinner: Season 4

Gavin & Stacey: 1 Season

Jonathan Creek: 4 Seasons

Kim’s Convience: 4 Seasons

Miranda: 1 Season

Money Heist: Season 4 N

Pajanimals: Season 1

PJ Masks: Season 2

Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon: 3 Seasons

Rugal: Season 1 N

Sid the Science Kid: 1 Season

Space Racers: 1 Season

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 1 N

Starbeam: Season 1 N

Sword Art Online: 2 Seasons

Teen Titan Go!: 5 Seasons

The A List: Season 1

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show: Season 1 N

The Mighty Boosh: 1 Season

Tree House Tales: 1 Season

Well-Intended Love: Season 2 N

Yu-Gi-Oh: 3 Seasons

6 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netlfix UK This Week:

Gascoigne (2015)

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait (2017)

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (2020) N

Through My Father’s Eyes: The Ronda Rousey Story (2019)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal: Limited Series N

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: 2 Seasons N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week:

MeatEater: Season 1 N

Nailed It!: Season 4 N

2 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: