What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: April 8th, 2022

It’s another busy week on Netflix UK with almost 60 new titles added to the library this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for April 8th, 2022

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Schindler’s List (1993)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Genre: Biography, Crime, History | Runtime: 195 Minutes

Cast: Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, Caroline Goodall, Jonathan Sagall

Winner of seven academy awards, Schindler’s List is one of the most harrowing, but iconic films of Hollywood, and arguably the greatest movie of Steven Spielberg’s illustrious career.

In 1939 businessman Oskar Schindler arrives in Krakow to make his fortune from World War 2. Upon joining the Nazi party, Schindler bribes many Nazi officials so that he can have his factory produce enamelware. With the help of a Jewish official, Schindler hires from the Jewish community that has been overcrowded in the Ghetto of Krakow. Upon seeing the monstrous and inhumane acts the Nazis commit on the Jewish people changes Schindler from profiting from the war and instead tries to save as many lives as he can from it.

The Green Mile (1999)

Director: Frank Darabont

Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 189 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan, David Morse, Bonnie Hunt, James Cromwell

Over the years there have been many adaptations of Stephen King’s phenomenal bibliography, and easily one of the very best was Frank Darabont’s adaptation of The Green Mile.

When a prison guard discovers that a death row inmate possesses mysterious powers, he tries desperately to prevent the condemned man’s execution.

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (Limited Series) N

Genre: Crime, Docuseries | Runtime: 80 Minutes

Once one of the most beloved philanthropists of the UK, radio star Jimmy Savile was able to charm the nation through eccentric nature, and charitable work. But after his death, sexual abuse allegations expose the shocking and dark secret that led to decades of abuse and hundreds of victims.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

45 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 8th, 2022

Adios Amigos (2016)

Apple of my Eyes (2021)

Behind the Curve (2018)

Carlito’s Way (1993)

Cobalt Blue (2022) N

Confession (2022)

Dancing on Glass (2022) N

Dasvi (2022)

Etherkkum Thunindhavan (2022)

Force 2 (2016)

Furioza (2022) N

Home is Where your Heart is (2017)

Homies (2015)

Jack’s Wish (2015)

Life is Wonderful (2018)

Long Weekend (2021)

Master of the World (2011)

Metal Lords (2022) N

Michela Giiraud: The Truth, I Swear! (2022) N

Monster High: Boo York, Booo York (2015)

Monster High: Freaky Fusion (2014)

Monster High: Haunted (2015)

Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie (2014)

Penny’s Shadow (2011)

Robert Reborn (2018)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Scream Week

Secret Witch (2014)

Sleepers (1996)

Sniff the dog and the Flying Phantom (2008)

Sniff the Dog and the Ghost Castle (2010)

Sniff the Dog Catch the Thief (2010)

Sniff the Dog the War Hero (2008)

Super Miss (2016)

The Goldfinch (2019)

The Green Mile (1999)

The In Between (2022) N

The Power of Silence (2017)

The Revenge of Robert the Doll (2018)

The Skeleton Key (2005)

The Strangers (2008)

The Tax Collector (2020)

Tuscan Wedding (2014)

Unbroken (2014)

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022)

6 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 8th, 2022

Black Dog (Season 1)

Dirty Lines (Season 1) N

Elite (Season 5) N

Green Eggs and Ham (Season 2) N

Green Mothers’ Club (Season 1) N

TIGER & BUNNY (Season 2) N

6 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 8th, 2022

Henry Miller (2017)

Return to Space (2022) N

Sherpa (2015)

The Sparks Brothers (2021)

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (2022) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 8th, 2022

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 8th, 2022

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (2022) N

