What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: August 21st, 2020

It’s been a Reasonably busy week on Netflix UK with the addition of 38 new titles to the library. There’s a great selection of new Originals that everyone can enjoy. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for August 21st, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

Director: Jeff Tremaine

Genre: Documentary, Comedy | Runtime: 87 Minutes

Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Chris Pontius, Steve-O, Ryan Dunn

The boys, lots of pain, and hilarious challenges was the grand recipe of success for the Jackass boys. A global sensation of the early 2000s, Johnny Knoxville and co. take plenty of hits to the face, balls, and ass, not to mention pranking each other into oblivion.

Stranger N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 32

Genre: Crime, Mystery | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Seung-woo Cho, Bae Doona, Joon-hyuk Lee, Jae-Woong Choi, Jae-Myung Yoo

The next season of Stranger has arrived on Netflix UK, and new episodes of the fantastic K-Drama will be available to stream every week.

A detective who relies heavily on her instincts, and a prosecutor without the ability to empathize take on a murder case right at the heart of a huge political scandal.

Great Pretender N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 14

Genre: Anime, Crime | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Chiaki Kobayashi, Junichi Suwabe, Natsumi Fujiwara, Mie Sonozaki

Netflix’s next best anime arrived this week, visually fantastic, and with some great comedy to boot, anime fans will absolutely adore Great Pretender.

Professional swindler and the supposed best in Japan, Edamura Masato and his partner in crime Kudo attempted to trick a Frenchmen in Asakusa, only to be swindled in return. Revealing himself to be Laurent Thierry, one of the best world’s best swindlers and leader of the Mafia. Edamura’s fate is now in Laurent Thierry’s hands as the young man engages in the Frenchman’s dirty jobs.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: August 21st, 2020

Project Power has retained its place at the top of the movies list, and The Fall knocks the Umbrella Academy off the series top spot.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: August 21st, 2020 1️⃣The Fall

2️⃣The Umbrella Academy

3️⃣Selling Sunset

4️⃣Dirty John

5️⃣Don't Tell the Bride

6️⃣Good Girls

7️⃣Serial Killer With Piers Morgan

8️⃣World's Most Wanted

9️⃣Killer Women with Piers Morgan

Here Are All the Latest Additions on Netflix UK This Week

13 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 21st, 2020

After The Wedding (2019)

Class of ’83 (2020 N

Crazy Awesome Teachers (2020) N

Dark Forces (2020) N

Good Kisser (2019)

Inconceivable (2017)

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

Little. Singham: Kaal Ka Badla (2020)

Meet the In-Laws (2017)

Scarecrow (2019)

The Crimes That Bind (2020) N

The Sleepover (2020) N

What’s Your Raashee? (2009)

15 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 21st, 2020

Ackley Bridge (2 Seasons)

Alien TV (Season 1) N

Biohackers (Season 1) N

Bread Barbershop (Season 1)

Dere: An African Tale (Season 1)

Drifters (4 Seasons)

Glitch Techs (Season 2) N

Goedam (Season 1)

Great Pretender (Season 1) N

Hoops (Season 1) N

Lucifer (Season 5A) N

Rita (Season 5) N

Stranger (Season 2) N

Takki (2 Seasons)

Ultimate Force (Season 2)

6 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 21st, 2020

Confessions of a Serial Killer with Piers Morgan (2019)

islands of Faith (2018)

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (2020) N

Psychopath with Piers Morgan (2019)

United Nation: Three Decades of Drum & Bass (2020)

High Score (Limited Series) N

4 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 21st, 2020

DeMarcus Family Rules (Season 1) N

Million Pound Menu (Season 2)

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 3)

Star Boot. Sale (Season 1)

