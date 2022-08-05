What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: August 5th, 2022.

There are 67 new movies and TV shows added to Netflix UK this week, including the long-awaited and incredibly anticipated adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for August 5th, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Sandman (2022) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Fantasy, Drama | Runtime: 54 Minutes

Cast: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie

After many years of waiting for an adaptation, fans have been rewarded with their patience with an incredible new series that fans old and new of The Sandman will adore.

After almost a century spent confined in the basement of a mage, Morpheus, the King of Dreams, is forced to travel across the mortal realm in order to find his stolen tools that will help rebuild his realm and restore his powers.

School of Rock (2003)

Director: Richard Linklater

Genre: Comedy, Music | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Jack Black, Joan Cusack, Mike White, Sarah Silverman, Lee Wilkof

A 2000s classic, Jack Black is at his very best in one of his most iconic roles.

Down on his luck guitarist, Dewey Finn becomes the substitute music teacher of an uptight elementary school in spite of having no qualifications. Impressed by some of the talent his class posses, Dewey decides to show them the liberating power of rock and roll, and turn the class into a rock band.

Ackley Bridge (Season 3)

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 47 Minutes

Cast: Poppy Lee Friar, Amy Leigh Hickman, Jo Joyner, Liz White, Paul Nicholls

A popular competitor to the BBC’s Waterloo Road, the award-winning drama Ackley Bridge is a must-watch for subscribers.

After years of segregation, two Yorkshire schools merge into one, leading to some intense culture clashes and, just maybe, some unexpected friendships.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

41 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 5th, 2022

Alfie (2004)

Angel Eyes (2001)

Benediction (2022)

Bloody New Year (1987)

Broken Hearts Gallery (2020)

Buba (2022) N

Carter (2022) N

Collateral (2004)

Damascena: The transition (2019)

Darlings (2022) N

Elevator Baby (2019)

Event Horizon (1997)

Eye in the Sky (2015)

Forgiven (2020)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Glory (1989)

House of Norway (2017)

I Love You, Man (2009)

I, Tonya (2017)

It Could Happen to You (1994)

Jigsaw (2017)

Lockdown (2021)

Loft (2010)

Love Is War (2019)

Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons (2018)

Nairobby (2021)

Needle in a Timestack (2021)

Oil on Canvas (2019)

Pakka Commercial (2022)

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (2022) N

School of Rock (2003)

Seperation (2021)

Shaka Inkosi YamaKhosi (2021)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1936)

The Cider House Rules (1999)

The Ghost and the Tout (2018)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Interview (2014)

The Set Up (2019)

This, That and the Other (1969)

Wedding Season (2022) N

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 5th, 2022

Ackley Bridge (Season 3)

Big Tree City (Season 1) N

Don’t Blame Karma! (2022) N

Endless Night (Season 1)

Good Morning, Verônica (Season 2) N

Kakegurui Twin (Season 1) N

Never Give Up (Season 1) N

Super Giant Robot Brothers (Season 1) N

The Sandman (2022) N

14 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 5th, 2022

10 Years with Bebe (2016)

A Short History of the Moors (2015)

Art Trails of the Riviera (2016)

Barbaric Genius (2011)

Beads on One String (2011)

Broken Health (2020)

Cuba’s Sugar Trains (2016)

Fifty Shades Uncovered (2015)

For the Love of God (2017)

Formentor, the Sea of Words (2020)

From the Grateful Descendants (2016)

GrassRoots: The Cannabis Revolution (2016)

Regiment Diaries (Season 1)

Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 (Season 3) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 5th, 2022

Lady Tamara (Season 1) N

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 5th, 2022

Bo Burnham: what. (2013)

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse (2022) N

