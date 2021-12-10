What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: December 10th, 2021

It’s another busy week on Netflix UK this December with the addition of 56 new titles to the library. As we continue the countdown to Christmas, make sure to stay warm indoors and enjoy all that’s new on Netflix UK this week for December 10th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Unforgivable (2021) N

Director: Nora Fingscheidt

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 112 Minutes

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas

Sandra Bullock has already starred in one of the most-watched Netflix Original movies when the viral sensation Bird Box landed on Netflix in 2018. We fully expect The Unforgivable to be yet another smash hit for Netflix, so expect to see hundreds of millions of hours poured into the movie worldwide.

After serving a prison sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater is released from prison and re-enters a society that is unwilling to forgive her past. But all Ruth wants to do is find her estranged sister who she was forced to leave behind.

Titans (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 38

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, Teagan Croft, Curran Walters

Compared to the DC shows seen on The CW, Titans wipes the floor with the competition. More violent, and with a darker edge than DC Comics is known for, if you’re a fan of the Teen Titans then you simply can’t miss out on watching Titans.

When Rachel Roth, a teenager possessed by a strange and dark power, is forced to run away from home, she seeks the help of Dick Grayson, aka Robin. Along the way, more superheroes join the pair, and together they become the surrogate family and superhero team, The Titans.

The War Below (2021)

Director: J.P. Watts

Genre: Drama, History, War | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Sam Hazeldine, Tom Goodman-Hill, Kris Hitchen, Elliot James Langbridge, Sam Clemmett

In the modern era, we’ve seen very few films depicting life for soldiers on the frontlines of WW1, but thanks to films like Sam Mendes’ 1917, we get to see great new movies like The War Below.

During World War I, a group of British miners are recruited to tunnel underneath no man’s land and set bombs from below the German front in hopes of breaking the deadly stalemate of the Battle of Messines.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

36 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 10th, 2021

200 Meters (2020)

A Dozen Summer (2015)

Amsterdam to Anatolia (2019)

Anonymously Yours (2021) N

Aranyak (Season 1) N

Asakusa Kid (2021) N

Back to the Outback (2021) N

Between Two Women (2004)

Black Ice (2013)

Blue Lips (2016)

Candlelight In Algeria (1944)

Clash (2016)

Cleft Lip (2018)

Cradle of Fear (2001)

David and the Elves (2021) N

Dear Son (2018)

Facing Mecca (2018)

Falafel (2006)

Haifa Street (2019)

Last Men in Aleppo (2017)

Marjoun and the Flying Headscarf (2019)

Sea of Lies (2017)

Seagulls Die in the Harbour (1955)

Seberg (2019)

Sooryavanshi (2021)

Still Out of My League (2021) N

Surf’s Up (2007)

The Dead Bruges (1981)

The Enemies (1968)

The Raven on the Jetty (2015)

The Unforgiveable (2021) N

The War Below (2021)

The Yukon Assignment (2018)

True North (2020)

Two (2021) N

While Aya Was Sleeping (2016)

5 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 10th, 2021

Centaurworld (Season 2) N

Go Dog Go (Season 2)

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2) N

Our Beloved Summer (Season 1) N

Titans (Season 3) N

9 Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 10th, 2021

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives (2017)

Kilimanjaro: Going for Broke (2004)

King George VI: The Man Behind the King’s Speech (2011)

Meltdown: In the Shadow of Nepal’s Lost Glaciers (2003)

Princes of the Palace (2015)

Reggae in a Babylon (1978)

Women In Rock (1980)

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story (Limited Series) N

Voir (Season 1) N

4 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 10th, 2021

Couples Come Dint with Me (Season 2)

Glow Up (Season 2)

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Season 1) N

Twentysomethings: Austin (Season 1) N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 10th, 2021

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (2021) N

Nicole Byer: BBW (2021) N

