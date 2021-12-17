What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: December 17th, 2021

With over fifty titles added to the UK library this week, it’s a fun and busy run-up to Christmas for subscribers. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for December 17th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Bad Boys for Life (2020)

Director: Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 124 Minutes

Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton

It’s been seventeen years in between the explosive Bad Boys sequel and Bad Boys for Life. While Mike and Marcus are older, it remains to be seen if they are wiser, however, it’s great to see the hilarious pairing of Smith and Lawrence on screen again.

When a mother and son pair of drug lords wreak havoc on the streets of Miami, it’s up to detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett to save the day.

Archer (Season 12)

Seasons: 12 | Episodes: 116

Genre: Animation, Action, Comedy | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell, Aisha Tyler

FXX’s long-standing animated series has for years now been one of the highlights of the year for new arrivals on Netflix UK.

After awakening from his coma, Sterling Archer is back to being one of the world’s best worst super spies, but the landscape of the spy world is changing when a new agency, the IIA, threatens to take away all of the jobs.

Russel Howard: Lubricant (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 2

Genre: Stand Up | Runtime: 60 Minutes

In March 2020 Russel Howard had just started his world tour, but thanks to Covid, the entire world was brought to a standstill. With a frontline working wife, a 41-year-old Russel found himself going back to his childhood home and staying with his family, the constant source of inspiration for his comedy. Episode 1 is his fantastic return to the stage post-lockdown, and episode 2 is Russel sharing what life was like during lockdown.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

20 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 17th, 2021

45 Years (2015)

A California Christmas City Lights (2021) N

A Naija Christmas (2021) N

Act of Valour (2012)

Bad Boys for Life (2020)

Countdown (2019)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Ender’s Game (2013)

Ezra (2007)

Formentera (2012)

Hizia (2021)

Kadaseela Biriyani (2020)

Kurup (2021)

Mud (2012)

Psalm 21 (2009)

Sparkle (2012)

The Guardian (2021)

The Hand of God (2021) N

Warriors of Heaven and Earth (2003)

Waves (2019)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 17th, 2021

Archer (Season 12)

Aggretsuko (Season 4) N

Bonus Family (Season 4) N

Decoupled (Season 1) N

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Season 1) N

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 6) N

New Year (2021) N

Sequestered (Season 1) N

Superstore (Season 6)

The Salisbury Poisonings (Season 1)

The Witcher (Season 2) N

11 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 17th, 2021

137 Shots (2021) N

27: Gone Too Soon (2017)

5 Seconds of Summer: So Perfect (2014)

Basically, Johnny Moped (2013)

Before the Last Curtain Falls (2013)

For the Love of The Mustang (2017)

How the Beatles Changed the World (2017)

Making a Mayor (2017)

Puff: Wonders of the Reef (2021) N

Ronaldo Vs Messi: Face Off! (2018)

The Hand of God: Through Eyes of Sorrentino (2021) N

4 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 17th, 2021

Selling Tampa (Season 1) N

The Future Diary (Season 1) N

The Hungry and the Hairy (Season 1) N

Trigger Happy TV (Season 2)

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 17th, 2021

Russel Howard: Lubricant (Limited Series) N

