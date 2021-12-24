What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: December 24th, 2021

There’s no shortage of movies, tv shows, and documentaries to be streamed on Netflix UK over Christmas thanks to the 51 new additions to the library this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for December 24th, 2o21.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Don’t Look Up (2021) N

Director: Adam McKay

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 138 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan

Adam McKay has found his niche in directing and producing some of the most cynical movies and TV shows to date, especially with Don’t Look Up, which is unafraid to pull its punches against the American sub-culture.

When two scientists discover that a world-destroying meteorite is on a collision course with Earth, it’s a race against time to stop the world from being destroyed in six months, only for them to be hampered by a lackluster administration and the court of public opinion.

The Big Short (2015)

Director: Adam McKay

Genre: Biography, Comedy, Drama| Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Strong

The second Adam McKay comedy to land on Netflix UK this week, and one of the director’s best movies of the past decade.

A deply cyncial but incredibly educational story on the finanical crash of 2008, which was predicted years prior by an investmant hedge fund manager, a group of bankers, and two young blood hedge fund owners looking to make it on Wall Street.

The Grudge (2020)

Director: Nicolas Pesce

Genre: Fantasy, Horror | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Tara Westwood, Junko Bailey, David Lawrence Brown, Zoe Fish, Andrea Riseborough

You may not be able to poop or take a bath/shower in peace after watching Sony’s latest attempt to reboot one of Japan’s biggest exported horror franchises.

After a young housewife murders her family in her home, a detective sets out to investigate and solve the case. However, upon entering the home and learning that the house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms whoever may enter, the detective tries to flee with her son, who is now being haunted by demonic spirits from the haunted house in the neighborhood.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

20 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 24th, 2021

1000 Miles from Chistmas (2021) N

Arberia (2019)

Ave Mater (2016)

Body Cam (2020)

Cycle (2012)

Don’t Look Up (2021) N

Grumpy Christmas (2021) N

Jimmy Jones (2018)

Malachi’s Cove (1974)

Minnal Murali (2021) N

Princess ‘Daya’ Reese (2021)

Silent Hours (2020)

STAND BY ME Doraemon (2014)

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 (2020) N

The Big Short (2015)

The Grudge (2020)

The Prosecutor The Defender The Father And His Son (2015)

Uradi (2020)

Vicky and Her Mystery (2021) N

Will You Marry (2021)

9 TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 24th, 2021

Badanamu ABC TV (Season 1)

Badanmu Pop (Season 1)

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Season 1) N

Daughter From Another Mother (Season 2) N

Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Season 1) N

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Oscar (Season 1) N

Emily in Paris (Season 2) N

The Girl from Oslo (Season 1) N

The Silent Sea (Season 1) N

18 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 24th, 2021

An Irish Story: This Is My Home (2020)

Battle of Dunkirk: From Disaster to Triumph (2018)

Bikes vs Cars (2015)

Bowie: The Man Who Changed the World (2016)

British Rock (1979)

Coral Reef (2013)

Death of a Gentleman (2015)

Diagnosis (2018)

Foul Play (2017)

Giants And The Morning After (2018)

Home Games (2018)

Never Die Young (2013)

Please Hold the Line (2020)

The Last Whalers of Sao Miguel (2019)

The Stone Speakers (2018)

Joanna Lumley’s Jewel in the Nile (Season 1)

The Undateables (Season 9)

WWII in Color: Road to Victory (Season 1) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 24th, 2021

Single’s Inferno (Season 1) N

The Island with Bear Grylls (Season 2)

Your Home, Made Perfect (Season 2)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 24th, 2021

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (2021) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK on Christmas? Let us know in the comments below!