What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: December 31st, 2021

To celebrate the start of the new year, make sure to watch one of the 49 new movies and TV shows added to Netflix UK this week for December 31st, 2021.

There are 49 new movies and TV shows available to stream on Netflix

First of all, here are the past week’s highlights:

The Lost Daughter (2021) N

Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Genre: Drama| Runtime: 121 Minutes

Cast: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard

A directorial debut for Maggie Gyllenhaal has been a smash hit with the critics, and will certainly be extremely popular with subscribers.

A woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of her past.

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (2021) N

Director: Brian Klein

Genre: Stand-Up | Runtime: 59 Minutes

In one of his most daring stand-ups yet, Jimmy Carr cracks out some of the most controversial jokes of his career that the man hiself defined as “career enders.”

Death to 2021 (2021) N

Director: Jack Clough, Josh Ruben

Genre: Comedy, Mockumentary| Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Joe Keery

2020 part 2 has been one crazy and eventuful year. So once again Netflix has teamed up with some of the world’s biggest stars to lead a hilarious mockumentary, poking fun once again at the hijinks of the world.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

22 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 31st, 2021

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

Chief Daddy (2018)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Death to 2021 (2021) N

Escape Room (2019)

Govinda Govinda (2021)

Hand Rolled Cigarette (2020)

Hilda and the Mountain King (2021)

Kaaval (2021)

Love Happens (2009)

Lucia (1998)

Lulli (2021) N

Momshies! Your Soul is Mine (2021)

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always (2020)

Seal Team (2021) N

The Door into Summer (2021)

The Envelope (2018)

The Girl in the Yellow Jumper (2020)

The Lost Daughter (2021) N

The Shack (2017)

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015)

Time Out (2019)

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 31st, 2021

Anxious People (Limited Series) N

Azcarate: No Holds Barred (Season 1) N

Castle and Castle (Season 2)

Cobra Kai (Season 4) N

Fifty: The Series (Season 2)

Kitz (Season 1) N

Light the Night (Part 2) N

Memories of Love (Season 1)

Qin Empire: Alliance (Season 3)

Sons of the Caliphate (2 Seasons)

Stay Close (Season 1) N

The Glamorous Imperial Concubine (Season 1)

Word Party Presents: Math! (Season 1) N

7 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 31st, 2021

Daiki Tsuneta Tokyo Chaotic (2021)

John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure (2015)

24 Hours in A&E (Season 5)

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Limited Series) N

Made by Design (Season 1)

My Lover My Killer (Season 1)

Stories of a Generation – With Pope Francis (Limited Series) N

4 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 31st, 2021

Best Home Cook (Season 1)

Classic Mary Berry (Season 1)

Mary Berry Everyday (Season 1)

Queer Eye (Season 6) N

3 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 31st, 2021

Cem Yilmaz: Diamond Elite Platinum Plus (2021) N

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (2021) N

The Standups (Season 3) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!