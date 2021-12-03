What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: December 3rd, 2021

It’s an extremely busy start to the final month of 2021 with the additions of 92 new movies and TV shows to the UK library. There are lots to unpack, but most of all there are tons of great new titles to binge on this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for December 3rd, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Director: Michael Dougherty

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 132 Minutes

Cast: Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Ken Watanabe, Ziyi Zhang

Godzilla: King of the Monsters gave fans exactly what they wanted, giant kaiju beating ten pounds of hell out of each other. The sequel also saw the introduction of Milly Bobby Brown, who was still reasonably fresh-faced from the first two seasons of Stranger Things.

After Godzilla’s awakening, the ‘Titans’ of Earth have also begun to rise. When a team of eco-terrorists frees the titan Ghidorah, the giant alien creature uses its power to awaken the remaining Titans across the world. With Ghidorah claiming the thrones as King of the monsters for himself, his influence on the Titans threatens to destroy the world. In an epic showdown with Ghidora, humanity’s fate now rests in the hands of Godzilla.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Director: Jeff Fowler

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell

After a flaw in the initial design of Sonic, the animation studio behind the movie opted to do what no one had ever done before. Take a near completed animated movie, and completely redesign the lead character. The decision to change Sonic’s design to a classic look earned huge favor with fans which is why the movie grossed over $300 million at the box office worldwide.

Tom, a small-town police officer, teams up with Sonic, a small blue Hedgehog that’s the fastest creature on Earth, against Dr. Robotnik, an evil genius with plans for world domination.

Dune (1984)

Director: David Lynch

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 137 Minutes

Cast: Kyle MacLachlan, Virginia Madsen, Francesca Annis, Leonardo Cimino, Brad Dourif

With Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 adaptation of Dune becoming a massive box office and critical success, it’s only right that Netflix UK was able to get its hands on the original adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel.

The son of a noble family is entrusted with the task of wandering the desert, leading a band of warriors against the galactic emperor, and his father’s evil nemesis, as he tries to free his world from the Empire’s tyrannical rule.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

60 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 3rd, 2021

21 (2008)

An Angel at My Table (1990)

Bad Santa (2016)

Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday (2021)

Bordertown: Mural Murders (2021)

Brother in Love (2019)

Burned Bridges (1975)

Bygones Be Bygones (2017)

Chronicle of Passion (1972)

Click and Collect (2018)

Coming Home in the Dark (2021)

Constantine (2005)

Deliha 2 (2018)

Dune (1984)

Echo in the Canyon (2019)

Enforcement (2020)

Executive Decision (1996)

Fear Dot Com (2002)

Free Birds (2013)

Geostorm (2017)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Green Snake (2021) N

Hellegat (1980)

Jack Frost (1998)

Kids on the Block (2019)

Kill Me If You Dare (2019)

Like a Boss (2020)

Locked on You (2018)

Love & Friendship (2016)

Love, Surreal, and Odd (2017)

Mixtape (2021) N

More the Merrier (2021) N

My Travel Buddy 2 (2018)

Outbreak (1995)

Pacific Rim (2013)

Playing with Fire (2019)

Pompeii (2014)

Redemption (2013)

Single All The Way (2021) N

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Survivor (2015)

Switch (2013)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

The Cleanse (2018)

The End of the Journey (1981)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

The Land (2021)

The Last Legion (2007)

The Power of the Dog (2021) N

The Rhythm Section (2020)

The Steal (1995)

The Summit of the Gods (2021) N

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

The Whole Truth (2021) N

Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Villain (2020)

14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: December 3rd, 2021

#ABTalks (Season 1)

Charlie’s Colorforms City (Season 4)

Elves (Season 1) N

Encounter (Season 1)

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 5) N

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 4) N

Kayko and Kokosh (2 Seasons)

Lost in Space (Season 3) N

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 5) N

Money Heist (Part 5B) N

Mr. Bean: The Animated Series (Season 3)

Rain or Shine (Season 1)

The Coyotes (Limited Series) N

This Way Up (Season 1)

7 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 3rd, 2021

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible (2021) N

Exploring The Snow – The Final Volume (2017)

I Am Belmaya (2020)

Lead Me Home (2021) N

Love and Fury (2021)

24 Hours in A&E (Season 4)

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin (Season 2) N

8 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 3rd, 2021

5 Star Hotel (Season 1)

Big Narstie’s Big Jamaica (2020)

Coach Trip (Season 5)

Come Dine: Champion of Champions (Season 1)

Coming Out Colton (Season 1) N

Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too (Season 2)

Taking New York (Season 1)

Tattoo Fixers (Season 5)

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 3rd, 2021

Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas (2021) N

Richard Pryor:Live in Concert (1979)

