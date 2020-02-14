What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: February 14th, 2020

There are 40 new titles to be enjoyed on Netflix UK this week. Smaller compared to last week’s haul, there’s still plenty to love about this week’s list of what’s new on Netflix UK this week for February 14th, 2020.

First of all, here are this week’s top highlights:

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 N

The spin-off of the popular crime drama Narcos was a smash hit when it first came to Netflix in 2018. It’s been a long wait but Narcos Mexico is back, and the stakes are even higher as the war on drugs begins with the DEA taking the fight directly to the Guadalajara Cartel.

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

A welcome return to the Netflix UK library, Inglourious Basterds is one of many great films by director Quentin Tarantino.

At the height of Hitler’s power in Europe, the Jewish community faces persecution and are being rounded up by the ‘Jew Hunter’ Hans Landa. When it’s revealed that Hitler will be there to attend a premiere at a Parisian cinema, two plots to assassinate the dictator commence. The beautiful Shosanna, owner of the cinema and the group of vengeful jews known as the ‘Basterds’.

Love Is Blind: Season 1 N

In Netflix’s latest reality dating series pairs of strangers will be going on dates together without seeing the other. As the budding couples learn more about each other, will the emotional connection reflect physically and in the real world?

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

32 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Bloodline (2018)

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (2020) N

Cuddle Weather (2019)

Dragon Quest Your Story (2019) N

Fanatyk (2017)

French Toast (2015)

Green Street (2005)

Hostiles (2017)

Immortals (2011)

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Isi & Ossi (2020) N

Kicking and Screaming (2005)

Kursk: The Last Mission (2018)

Liefling (2010)

Lone Survivor (2013)

Love for Sale 2 (2019

Lying and Stealing (2019)

Panipat – The Great Betrayal (2019)

Peter Rabbit (2018)

Pitch Black (2000)

Polaroid (2019)

Running with the Devil (2019)

Status Update (2018)

Taj Mahal 1989 (2020) N

The Coldest Game (2019) N

The Ghost and the Tout (2018)

The Tale of Desperaeux (2008)

The Unborn (2009)

Thottappan (2019)

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) N

Tower Heist (2011)

What Dreams May Come (1998)

6 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Cable Girls: Season 4 N

Castle and Castle: Season 1

El final del paraiso: Season 1

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 N

Sleepless Society: Insomnia: Season 1

Van Helsing: Season 4 N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Love Is Blind: Season 1 N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix UK This Week:

ROAD TO ROMA (2020) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!