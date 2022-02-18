What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: February 18th, 2022

It’s a busy mid-February week for Netflix UK with the addition of 40 new movies and shows to the library. Here’s everything new on Netflix UK this week for Febraury 18th, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Cuphead Show (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Animation, Comedy | Runtime: 12 Minutes

Cast: Tru Valentino, Frank Todaro, Luke Millington-Drake, Joe Hanna, Wayne Brady

First released in 2017, the Cuphead video game took the world by storm. Enammered by the incredible artwork inspired by 1930s cartoons, alongside its incredible difficulty and fun gameplay, Cuphead was one of the games of the year. Five years later, and we finally have Cuphead’s very own series!

Cuphead, alongside his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman get up too all sorts of misadventures on Inkwell Isles. But when Cuphead narrowly escapes his soul being stolen by the Devil, chaos ensues on the Isles.

Space Force (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Owen Daniels, Steve Carell, John Malcovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers

The arrival of Space Force saw the creator of The Office: US and Steve Carrel reunite seven years after the end of NBC’s beloved comedy. While Space Force didn’t exactly set the world alight as much as Netflix hoped, perhaps a second bite of the apple will make for a much better second season.

Tasked with creating the sixth branch of the United States armed services, General Mark R. Naird must prove the value of Space Force, and its future to protecting and exploring the interests of Earth in space.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) N

Director: David Blue Garcia

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 81 Minutes

Cast: Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Bunham, Jacob Latimore, Moe Dunford

As far as horror franchises go, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of the oldest in cinematic history. However, the latest installment ignore most of the past 48 years of films, and instead is a direct continuation of the very first movie from 1974.

Almost fifty years after Sally Hardesty’s escape from the infamous Leatherface and the Sawyer family, a new group of young adults arrives in Harlow, Texas. Melody, her teen sister Lila, and their friends Dante and Ruth intend to start an exciting new business venture. But when they accidentally disturb the home of Leatherface, the infamous serial killer continues his killing spree and begins to terrorize the local residents.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

22 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 18th, 2022

13 Minutes (2021)

AI Love You (2022)

Battleship (2012)

Erax (2022) N

Fistful of Vengeance (2022) N

Forgive Us Our Trespasses (2022) N

Hannibal (2001)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Heart Shot (2022) N

Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999)

Ladies in Lavender (2004)

Last Man Down (2022)

My Bride (2021)

O Brother, where art thou? (2000)

Pitch Black (2000)

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (2022) N

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) N

The Bad Education Movie (2015)

The Kill Team (2019)

The Lockdown Plan (2020) N

Wanderlust (2012)

12 New TV Shows Added to the Netflix UK This Week: February 18th, 2022

100 diad para enamorarnos (Season 2)

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Season 1) N

Fishbowl Wives (Season 1) N

Forecasting Love and Weather (Season 1) N

One of Us Is Lying (Season 1) N

Ridley Jones (Season 3) N

Secrets of Summer (Season 1) N

Space Force (Season 2) N

The Cuphead Show (Season 1) N

Thirty-Nine (Season 1) N

Twenty-Five Twenty One (Season 1) N

Young Wallander (Season 2) N

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 18th, 2022

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022) N

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week

Keeping up with the Kardashians (Season 6)

Swap Shop (Season 2) N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 18th, 2022

Ali Wong: Don Wong (2022) N

Mo Gilligan: There’s Moto Life (2022) N

