What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: February 21st, 2020

A smaller selection of titles from the past week, there are 25 new additions to the Netflix UK library. March is only round the corner, and it’s going to be an extremely exciting month for UK subscribers. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for February 21st, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Last Thing He Wanted (2020) N

Starring Ben Affleck and Anne Hathaway, The Last Thing He Wanted is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by author Joan Didion.

A veteran D.C. journalist loses the thread of her own narrative when a guilt-propelled errand for her father thrusts her from byline to unwitting subject in the very story she’s trying to break

The BFG (2016)

The beloved Roald Dahl tale has been wanted by many millions of children around the world when it first animated in the 1980s. Putting a modern CGI spin on the classic tale is legendary director Steven Spielberg.

Sophie, orphaned after the death of her parents, was lying in bed at night, unable to sleep. Upon seeing a strange sight in the streets, a giant man, carrying a giant bag and a giant trumpet, Sophie is whisked away by the mysterious figure. Revealing himself to be a giant, he introduces himself as BFG, short for Big Friendly Giant. Unlike other man-eating giants, BFG lives off disgusting snozzcumbers and spends his time capturing dreams.

The Chef Show: Volume 3 N

Roy Choi and Jon Favreau return once again to cook some delicious meals with some famous friends.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

13 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week:

13 Sins (2014)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Begin Again (2013)

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)

Pretville (2012)

Proud Mary (2018)

The BFG (2016)

The Body (2019)

The But Job 2: Nutty by Nature (2017)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Thing He Wanted (2020) N

Untamed Romania (2018)

Yeh Ballet (2020) N

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Blackadder: 2 Seasons

Gentefied: Season 1 N

Glitch Techs: Season 1 N

On the Real: Season 1

Puerta 7: Season 1 N

Pup Academy: Season 1 N

Spectros: Season 1 N

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia: Part 1 N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week:

American Idol: 2 Collections N

Passion. Panache. Pep: Season 1

The Chef Show: Volume 3 N

1 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Babies: Part 1 N

