What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: February 25th, 2022

It’s a quieter end to the month on Netflix UK with the addition of 22 new movies and TV shows to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for February 26th, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Vikings Valhalla (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson

Vikings was one of the most popular historical dramas of the 2010s, and the show’s legacy will continue with the sequel drama Vikings: Valhalla, which takes place 100 years after the likes of Bjorn Ironside and Ivar the Boneless.

One hundred years have passed since the Sons of Ragnar changed the future of Europe forever, and now a new generation of legendary heroes attempt to leave their mark on history as war for the future of England arrives once more.

The Dog Rescuers (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 17

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Host: Alan Davies

Comedian Alan Davies teams with the heroic members of the RSPCA as they travel across the UK saving neglected canines and giving them some much-needed tender loving care.

11M: Terror in Madrid (2022) N

Director: Jose Gomez

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Survivors and insiders recount March 11, 2004’s terrorist attack on Madrid, including the political crisis it ignited and the hunt for the perpetrators.

Here Are the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

9 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 26th, 2022

A Madea Homecoming (2022) N

Blippi The Musical (2021)

Brahms: The Boy 2 (2020)

Don’t Kill Me (2022)

Mighty Oak (2020)

Restless (2022) N

Rise of the Footsoldier: Marbella (2019)

Social Man (2021)

The Diesel (2018)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 26th, 2022

Back to 15 (Season 1) N

Juvenile Justice (Season 1) N

Karma’s World Music Videos (Season 1) N

Merli. Sapere Aude (Season 1) N

Oconauts (Season 4)

Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chasmah (Season 1)

The Dog Rescuers (Season 1)

The Fame Game (Season 1) N

Vikings Valhalla (Season 1) N

3 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 26th, 2022

11M: Terror in Madrid (2022) N

Race: Bubba Wallace (Limited Series) N

The Invisibles (2014)

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 26th, 2022

Cat Burglar (2022) N

