What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: February 28th, 2020

There’s a total of 31 new and returning titles to be enjoyed on Netflix UK this week. The UK library sees the return of some exciting Originals, with weekly episodes of Better Call Saul, and a brand new season of Altered Carbon. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for February 28th, 2020.

It’s been a very long wait, but new episodes of Better Call Saul will be arriving every Tuesday, exclusively on Netflix!

Before there Saul Goodman, there was Jimmy McGill. An ex-con artist, Jimmy became a small-time attorney, trying to help those in desperate need, but after a series of trials and tragedies, Jimmy soon beings to manifest into his alter ego, Saul Goodman, the morally challenged lawyer for criminals.

The latest K-Drama from tvN sees the return of actress Kim Tae-Hee, starring in his first tv role in almost five years. Two episodes of Hi Bye, Mama! will be available to stream on a weekly basis, arriving ever Sunday and Monday.

Ever since she died 5 years ago, Cha Yu Ri has struggled to move on to the afterlife. Her husband, Jo Kang-Hwa, a talented chest surgeon, who has barely gotten over the death of his wife, remarried two years ago, but his once loving and kind personality has drastically changed. Determined to become a human again, Cha Yu Ri begins a 49-day reincarnation project and appears before her husband for the first time in five years.

Living life in the fast lane isn’t just for the drivers of Formula 1, the managers, crew and team owners are going through the highs and lows of a Formula 1 season. The second season will be far more exciting, thanks to the participation of Mercedes, which means every team has taken part this year. Drive to Survive gives fans an intimate look into the developments of the last season of F1, and the pressures that teams faced with contending another season of dominance from Lewis Hamilton.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

15 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

All the Bright Places (2020) N

Christmas with the Coopers (2015)

Couple of Days (2016)

Every Time I Die (2019)

Gbomo Gbomo Express (2015)

Girl on the Third Floor (2019)

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution (2019) N

Six Windows in the Desert: Season 1

Taxi Driver (2015)

The Arbitration (2016)

The Endless Trench (2019) N

The Visit (2015)

Thriller (2018)

When Love Happens (2014)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Altered Carbon: Season 2 N

Always a Witch: Season 2 N

Followers: Season 1 N

Hotel Transylvania: 1 Season

I Am Not Okay With This: Season 1 N

Queen Sono: Season 1 N

Toy Boy: Season 1 N

Unabomber – In His Own Words: Season 1

Unstoppable: Season 1 N

2 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies (2019) N

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York (2020) N

2 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week:

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez: Limited Series N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 1 N

