What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: February 4th, 2022

Thanks to the start of a new month its a busier week on Netflix UK with the addition of 42 new movies and TV shows to the library.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Invisible Man (2020)

Director: Leigh Whannell

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 124 Minutes

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Harriet Dyer, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid

One of the classic horror movie villains was brought back to life in Universal’s retelling of the story of The Invisible Man. A great and tense horror, The Invisible Man was easily one of the best horrors to land in 2020.

After Cecilia escapes from her abusive partner, his apparent suicide leaves her with his vast fortune. Convinced his death is a hoax, Cecilia tries desperately to convince those close to her that she is being stalked by someone who cannot be seen.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 15)

Seasons: 15 | Episodes: 162

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Danny DeVito

As one of America’s current longest runnning an funniest shows, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is one of Netflix UK’s most valuble shows.

Big egos and small brains get five friends and owners of an Irish pub in Philidelphia into all kinds of trouble.

Equilibrium (2002)

Director: Kurt Wimmer

Genre: Sci-Fi | Runtime: 107 Minutes

Cast: Christian Bale, Emily Watson, Taye Diggs, Angus Macfadyen, Sean Bean

Before Christian Bale took on the mantle of Batman, he was often seen in smaller independent flicks.

In order to subdue the population, a totalitarian government in the future has manufactured a drug to suppress emotions. To display emotions is punishable by death, but when an enforcement officer misses his dose and begins to experience emotions for the first time, he questions the morality of the world around him and aids an underground movement against the establishment.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

26 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 4th, 2022

Amelie (2001)

An Inspector Calls (2015)

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020)

Christmas Under Wraps (2014)

Equilibrium (2002)

Guest House (2020)

Holmes & Watson (2018)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Loopa Loopeta (2022) N

Me Against You: Mr. S’s Vendetta (2020)

Meet the Parents (2000)

My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021) N

Nerve (2016)

No Man’s Land (2014)

Patriot Games (1992)

S Storm (2016)

The Falls (2021) N

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Invisible Man (2020)

The Italian Job (2003)

The King’s Speech (2010)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Smurfs (2011)

Through My Window (2022) N

Time (2021)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 4th, 2022

Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese (Season 1)

Dark Desire (Season 2) N

Finding Ola (Season 1) N

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4) N

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 15)

Kid Cosmic (Season 1) N

Murderville (Season 1) N

Raising Dion (Season 2) N

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2) N

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 4th, 2022

Django & Django (2021)

Expedition Happiness (2017)

Some Kind of Heaven (2020)

The Tinder Swindler (2022) N

MeatEater (Season 6) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 4th, 2022

24 Hours in A&E (Season 8)

Come Dine with Me (Season 2)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!