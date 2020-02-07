What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: February 7th, 2020

The first week of February has already been extremely busy with the release of 88 new titles for the Netflix UK library. Anime fans will be delighted with the number of films and tv series now available to stream. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for February 7th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Locke & Key: Season 1 N

Based on the comic book series of the same name, Locke & Key is Netflix’s latest comic adaptation and the third series from IDW Entertainment. Visually striking, Locke & key looks thoroughly entertaining, and we expect the series to be popular amongst plenty of subscribers.

The three locke siblings, Bode, Tyler, and Kinsey, move to their ancestral home after the grim murder of their father, Rendell Locke. Discovering three powerful magical keys, the Locke children must use the power of the keys in a stand against an evil creature that wants the keys for his own devilish schemes.

Castle in the Sky (1986)

Seven films from the critically acclaimed anime studio, Studio Ghibli are now available to stream on Netflix UK. The very first of the Studio Ghibli films, Castle in the Sky is one of the most influential films of the 1980s, especially for anime.

Sheeta, a 13 year-old-girl is fleeing from Pirates and the Government who are trying to steal her crystal. While on the run she falls from the sky and is caught by an orphan by Pazu. Learning her predicament, Pazu helps Sheeta in her search for her identity and the crystal’s mysterious connection to the Laputa, the castle in the sky.

Cagaster of an Insect Cage: Season 1 N

Netflix has continued to place a heavy investment into anime, and the latest title in that venture is the long-awaited Cagaster of an Insect Cage. Based on the manga series of the same name, we’d exercise some caution to parents wanting to show this one to their children.

Set in the near future, a mysterious plague known as ‘Cagaster’ has ravished the population of Earth, turning its inhabitants into monstrous insects. With very little of humanity remaining, survival is tough and every day is even harder than the one before. 30 years after the start of ‘Cagaster’ in 2125, we follow Kidou, a young adventurer that fights the insects for a living. On an extermination mission, Kidou finds a dying man who entrusts him with looking after his daughter, to help find her mother.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

60 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

50/50 (2011)

Azali (2018)

Boruto: Naruto the Movie (2015)

Castle in the Sky (1986)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Clueless (1995)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Elvis & Anabelle (2010)

Faith, Hope & Love (2019)

For Keeps (1988)

Gardeners of Eden (2014)

Grandma’s Wedding (2020) N

Grease: Live (2016)

Horse Girl (2020) N

Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

Hush (1998)

In This Corner of the World (2016)

Jada (2019)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Lady Bird (2017)

Love Jacked (2018)

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions the Movie: Take on Me (2018)

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! Rikka Version (2013)

Misfit 2 (2019)

My Favorite Wedding (2017)

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (2018)

My Life (1993)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Will of Fire (2009)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison (2011)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Bonds (2008)

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie (2007)

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie: The Lost Tower (2010)

Naruto the Movie 2: Legend of the Stone of Gelel (2005)

Naruto the Movie 3: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (2006)

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (2004)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Prom Night (2008)

Quarantine (2008)

Rango (2011)

She Did That (2019)

Show Dogs (2018)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Tales from Earthsea (2006)

Thambi (2019)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Jungle Bunch: The Movie (2017)

The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl (2017)

The Promise (2017)

The Substitute (1996)

The Substitute 2: School’s Out (1998)

Together for Eternity (1999)

Trainwreck (2015)

Weekender (2011)

Year One (2009)

22 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week

Cagaster of an Insect Cage: Season 1 N

Come and Hug Me: Season 1

Creeped Out: Season 1

Deadman Wonderland: Season 1

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 N

Extraordinary You: Season 1

Fifty: The Series: 2 Seasons

High School DxD: Season 1

Is It Wrong to Try to Try Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Season 1

Locke & Key: Season 1 N

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!: 1 Season

Man Like Mobeen: Season 2

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & at Noir: Season 3

My Holo Love: Limited Series N

My Secret, Terrius: Season 1

No Game No Life: Season 1

Noragami: Season 1

Pop Team Epic: Season 1

Pose: Season 1

Shopkins: Season 1

Team Kaylie: 3 Parts N

Tempted: Season 1

5 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week

#cats_the_mewvie (2020)

Sergio (2009)

Uppity: The Willy T.Ribbs Story (2020)

The Pharmacist: Limited Series N

Who Killed Malcolm X?: Season 1 N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (2020) N

