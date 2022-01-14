What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: January 14th, 2022

Happy Friday and welcome to your end-of-week roundup for what’s new on Netflix in the United Kingdom (and for the most part, Ireland). We’ve got 20 new releases to cover so let’s run you through everything new on Netflix UK for the past week.

Given this week is so light on content, you may be wondering what else is coming up later this month, we’ve got you covered.

On the removals front, we’d recommend you watch the following titles before they depart Netflix UK over the next 7 days:

Bad Day for the Cut (2017) – leaving on January 18th

Countdown to Death: Pablo Escobar (2017) – leaving on January 21st

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion (2019) – leaving on January 21st

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Let’s now run through our three new favorite releases on Netflix UK:

After Life (Season 3)

Cast: Ricky Gervais, Tom Basden, Tony Way, Diane Morgan, Mandeep Dhillon, David Bradley

It’s time to say goodbye to Andy (played by Ricky Gervais) in the final season of the series that will make you both laugh and cry.

We’ve followed Tony over the past few years trying to move past the devasting loss he experienced with his wife passing away from cancer. Can he make amends and put his life on track?

Night Hunter (2018)

Director: David Raymond

Cast: Henry Cavill, Ben Kingsley, Alexandra Daddario, Stanley Tucci, Brendan Fletcher, Minka Kelly

While The Wolf of Wall Street would normally deserve a spot in our top list because it was only a week or so ago the movie was removed, we’re going to spotlight Night Hunter instead.

Starring The Witcher’s Henry Cavill, here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“A detective’s hunt for a serial killer intersects with a vigilante’s quest to punish sexual predators in a case of dizzying twists and turns.”

The House (2022) N

Director: Emma De Swaef, Marc James Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, Paloma Baeza

Cast: Mia Goth, Jarvis Cocker, Susan Wokoma, Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Goode, Claudie Blakley

One movie we suspect may end up becoming one of the biggest hidden gems of 2022 and indeed the Netflix Original library overall is the new animation movie The House.

Three stories play out in stop-motion from visionary directors that all revolve around a peculiar house. Reviews have been glowing thus although it’s hard to articulate what the specific allure is with this movie. Give it a spin!

Full List of New Releases on Netflix in the United Kingdom This Week

Every title listed below was added between January 8th to January 14th, 2022.

10 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week

Brazen (2022) N

Dear Mother (2021) N

Fatuma (2018)

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (2022) N

Maiden (2019)

Night Hunter (2018)

Photocopier (2022) N

The House (2022) N

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

This Is Not a Comedy (2022) N

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week

After Life (Season 3) N

Animal Park (Seasons 1-2)

Archive 81 (Season 1) N

Armed and Deadly (Seasons 1-2)

Cheer (Season 2) N

Newton’s Cradle (Season 1)

The Journalist (Season 1) N

The Ultimate Braai Master (Season 1)

Undercover (Season 3) N

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Season 1) N

What are you watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments.