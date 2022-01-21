What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: January 21st, 2022

There are 39 new movies and TV shows to be enjoyed on Netflix UK this week, including the return of Ozark, which enters its final season. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for January 22nd, 2022.

First of all, here is the week’s top highlights:

Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1) N

Seasons: 4.5 | Episodes: 37

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner

The first half of the climactic end to the final season of Ozark has arrived, and the stakes for the Byrdes have never been higher.

When his business partner is caught skimming off the top from their Mexican Cartel clients, Marty Byrde and his family are forced to move to the Ozarks in order to launder millions of dollars or be killed.

Too Hot to Handle (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 29

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 40 Minutes

Once again, on the shores of a beautiful exotic island, a group of beautiful singles beleive they are there to party, and have a great time only to discover that in order to win $100,000 grand prize, they must give up any sexual activity during their stay.

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Director: Gary Dauberman

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, McKenna Grace, Madison Iseman, Katie Sarife

The third film of the Annabelle trilogy, in total the trilogy has made almost $800 million at the box office. Considering all three films cost a total of $52 million to produce, that’s one incredibly impressive figure.

After successfully capturing the Annabelle doll, the Warren’s return to their home and successfully lock the possessed doll away. Many other cursed objects, captured by the Warrens, are also kept in the same room as Annabelle. When the Warrens leave to investigate a new case, their daughter Judy stays behind with her babysitter, Mary Ellen. But when Judy’s friend Daniela sneaks into the artifacts room, she unknowingly unleashes Annabelle and other vengeful and malevolent spirits.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

20 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 21st, 2022

A – Rigato – Jarujaru Tower 2020 (2020)

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeyman (2021)

Amandla (2022) N

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Blippi’s School Supply Scavanger Hunt (2021)

Blitz Patrollie (2013)

Definition Please (2021)

Dolittle (2020)

Donkeyhead (2022)

Greed (2019)

Isoken (2017)

Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu (2016)

Mighty Express: Train Trouble (2022) N

Munich – The Edge of War (2021) N

My Father’s Violin (2022) N

Potato Potahto (2017)

Shyam Singha Roy (2021)

Sniper: Assassin’s End (2020)

The Gift (2017)

The Royal Treatment (2022) N

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 21st, 2022

Blippi (1 Collection)

Clarence (Season 3)

Crazy, Lovely, Cool (Season 1)

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 2) N

El marginal (Season 4) N

Ozark (Season 4) N

Summer Heat (Season 1) N

That Girl Lay Lay (Season 1) N

The Luminaries (Seaon 1)

Thomas and Friends (Season 3)

6 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 21st, 2022

Dancer (2016)

The First Monday in My (2016)

The Ice King (2018)

Midnight Asia: Eat – Dance – Dream (Season 1) N

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Limited Series) N

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (Season 1)

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 21st, 2022

Four in a Bed (1 Season)

Heavenly Bites: Mexico (Season 1) N

Too Hot to Handle (Season 3) N

