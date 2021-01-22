What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: January 22nd, 2021

All Netflix regions had a bit of a dry spell when it came to new additions this week and Netflix UK was not excluded. In total, 18 new releases hit this week which we’ll take you through below.

The reason why we had a bit of a quieter week for new additions is because of how news heavy it has been this week. Whether it’s because of the February 2021 lists released, news of new movies being acquired or the news that Netflix passed 200M there’s been plenty else to keep up with.

Either way, that’s not to say gems didn’t hit Netflix as we’ll take you through now:

Damsel (2018)

Genre: Western

Director: David Zellner, Nathan Zellner

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, David Zellner

We’ll begin with a new Western that likely skipped your radars because of its limited release three years ago. Robert Pattinson is one of the hottest talents going right now and demonstrates that well in this flick that’s just shy of two hours long.

Set in 1870, the movie follows a pioneer who is venturing across the American frontier to hopefully marry the love of his life.

Riverdale (Season 5)

Genre: Teen

Love it or hate it, Riverdale is still insanely popular. This season will be a bit different from those previous given that the first three episodes are technically the end to season 4.

New episodes start dropping weekly every Thursday (with some breaks expected) and will continue for the 19 episodes that make up the fifth season.

Boy Erased (2018)

Genre: Biopic

Director: Joel Edgerton

Cast: Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Joel Edgerton

Nominated for 2 Golden Globes, this drama follows the son of a Baptist preacher who is undergoing gay conversion therapy as his parent’s command.

It’s a hard watch given the subject and is based on the memoir of Garrard Conley.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

6 New Movies Added to Netflix This Week

Boy Erased (2018)

Damsel (2018)

Sightless (2020)

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (2020) N

The White Tiger (2021) N

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)

12 New TV Series Added to Netflix This Week

Blown Away (Season 2) N

Busted! (Season 3) N

Call My Agent! (Season 4) N

Daughter From Another Mother (Season 1) N

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 1)

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 1) N

Hello Ninja (Season 4) N

I AM A KILLER (Season 2)

Juman (Season 1)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 2) N

Riverdale (Season 5 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Spycraft (Season 1) N

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week

Top 10 Movies on Netflix UK

Position Movie Name 1 Instant Family 2 We Can Be Heroes 3 Outside the Wire 4 Assassin’s Creed 5 Tag 6 Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure 7 Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy 8 The Wolf of Wall Street 9 Rambo 10 Despicable Me

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix UK

Position Movie Name 1 Bridgerton 2 Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer 3 Lupin 4 Cobra Kai 5 Disenchantment 6 The Queen’s Gambit 7 Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons 8 I Am a Killer 9 The Crown 10 Bling Empire

What are you watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments down below.