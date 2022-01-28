What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: January 28th, 2022

It may be a quiet end to the month for Netflix UK, but by no means is it any less exciting thanks to some of the excellent new originals that have arrived. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for January 28th, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

All of Us Are Dead (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 40 Minutes

Cast: Harrison Xu, Victoria Grace, Darren Keilan, Lisa Yamada, Lee Yoo-mi

Netflix’s latest South Korean zombie series has been a long time in the making, and equally as exciting as a brand new season of Kingdom. Expect All of Us Are Dead to be one of the most-watched Netflix Originals this month.

When a virus turns the students of a South Korean high school into flesh-eating zombies, those that remain are now trapped and must either fight their way out or join the horde of infected.

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Genre: Docuseries, Sports | Runtime: 51 Minutes

Cast: Neymar Jr.

As one of the world’s best and most charismatic football players, Neymar Jr. has been a magnet for criticism across his career. Now, with unparalleled access to the superstar, Neymar Jr. shares his thoughts and opinions of life on and off the field.

Snowpiercer (Season 3) N

Season: 3 | Episodes: New Episodes Weekly

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Daveed Diggs, Mickey Summer Iddo Goldberg, Alison Wright, Sheila Vand

Snowpiercer returns for a brand new season with new episodes arriving on a weekly basis.

Several years after the face of the earth is transformed into a frozen wasteland, what little remains of humanity knows takes residence in a constantly moving train, where the population is divided by class and politics.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

5 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 28th, 2022

Emma (2020)

Fifty (2015)

Home Team (2022) N

Love.Net (2011)

Only You (2021)

15 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 28th, 2022

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2) N

All of Us Are Dead (Season 1) N

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 1) N

Badanamu Stories (Season 1)

Black & White (Season 1)

Chosen (Season 1) N

Den-noh Coil (Season 1)

Feria: The Darkest Light (Season 1) N

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Season 1) N

In From the Cold (Season 1) N

Snowpiercer (Season 3) N

The Orbital Children (Season 1) N

The Sinner (Season 4) N

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (Season 1) N

Upin&Ipin (Season 9)

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 28th, 2022

Behind the Scenes With Jane Campion (2022) N

Three Songs for Benazir (2022) N

24 Hours in A&E (Season 7)

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 28th, 2022

Getting Curious with Jonathan van Ness (Season 1) N

I Am Georgina (Season 1) N

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 28th, 2022

Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian (2022) N

Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet (2022) N

