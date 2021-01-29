What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: January 29th, 2021

Netflix UK this week saw a big batch of excellent movies added to the service and a handful of new TV series including the return of weekly episodes of Snowpiercer. Here’s what’s new on Netflix in the UK between January 24th and January 29th.

Next week will mark the start of a new month and with it comes lots of new additions on the first of the month.

Let’s now take you through some of the best new additions for the week that are exclusively on Netflix UK:

The Vanished (2020)

Genre: Thriller

Director: Peter Facinelli

Cast: Thomas Jane, Anne Heche, Jason Patric, John D. Hickman

This thriller hit Netflix US a few weeks ago and has been consistently in the top 10 so it’s a welcome addition to Netflix UK so Brits can see what all the fuss is about.

The series follows a familiar story about a husband and wife searching for their missing daughter during a camping trip.

Booksmart (2019)

Genre: Teen, Comedy

Director: Olivia Wilde

Cast: Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Jessica Williams, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde has become one of the hottest directors in Hollywood and that’s partly down to the fact that Booksmart was such a big hit and now it’s available on Netflix UK.

The high school comedy follows two girls at high school about to attend graduation but realize they’ve not had enough of the high school experience so set out to have one night of fun.

Snowpiercer (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly)

Genre: Sci-fi

The TNT sci-fi series based on the movie returns with new episodes every Tuesday from this week onwards.

In case you haven’t dived into the series yet, here’s what you can expect:

“Earth has frozen over and the last surviving humans live on a giant train circling the globe, struggling to coexist amid the delicate balance onboard.”

If you needed more reasons to watch this show, Sean Bean has a major role in season 2.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix UK This Week

15 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week

Accomplice (2020)

Below Zero (2021) N

Black Rose (2018)

Booksmart (2019)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Finding ‘Ohana (2021) N

Happy Death Day 2U (2019)

Hire a Woman (2019)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

June & Kopi (2021)N

Penguin Bloom (2021) N

She Is (2019)

The Dig (2021) N

The Vanished (2020)

What They Had (2018)

6 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week

50M2 (Season 1) N

BONDING (Season 2) N

Go Dog Go (Season 1) N

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Snowpiercer (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) N

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Season 1) N

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix This Week

No big surprises in the two respective top 10 lists this week. Bridgerton continues to dominate with Outside the Wire doing remarkably well in the UK where it’s faltered elsewhere.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Outside the Wire We Can Be Heroes You Don’t Mess With the Zohan The White Tiger Sightless Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure Happy Death Day 2U Instant Family The Vanished Despicable Me 2

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix UK This Week