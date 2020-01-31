What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: January 31st 2020

Netflix UK has a total of 31 new titles this week. With plenty of new originals to be enjoyed, you can also expect to see even more over the weekend as we welcome February. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for January 31st, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights for Netflix UK:

Uncut Gems (2020) N

In what could be one of Adam Sandler’s most exciting roles in years, it could also be one that defines the legendary comedian’s career.

Howard ‘Howie’ Ratner was once a highly successful New York gems dealer but after years of high stakes gambling, it has left him in crippling debt. With his life and career shambles, Howie is always looking for the next big score. When Howie discovers some rare uncut rock of Ethiopian gems, and a willing buyer, he has the chance to claw back all that he lost. But the closer Howie gets to his winning score, the more he begins to realize that his actions have consequences.

Dunkirk (2017)

One of the best war films of the 21st Century, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk is an incredible piece of cinema.

As the German blitzkrieg pushes the British army to shores of Dunkirk, they are sheer moments away from potential annihilation. It takes the courage of the men, their air force defenders and the grit of civilians to bring them home.

Ragnarok: Season 1 N

One of the most intriguing foreign Originals to date, Ragnarok could be a smash hit by the weekend’s end. Told in its native Norwegian tongue, Ragnarok is one we can’t wait to binge.

A thousand years ago, an epic battle between gods and giants threatened to destroy the world. A millennia later and the Giants are still a threat to the world, but one lone hero rises and takes the fight straight to giants in the Norwegian town of Edda.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

13 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week:

12 Strong (2018)

37 Seconds (2020) N

Dunkirk (2017)

Gang of the Caribbean (2016)

Hakkunde (2017)

Jake’s Buccaneer Blast (2014)

Just Friends (2005)

Montana (2014)

Shimla Mirchi (2020)

Sillu Karupatti (2019)

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas (2017)

The Star (2017)

Uncut Gems (2020) N

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Bojack Horseman: Season 6b N

Diablero: Season 2 N

Find Yourself: Season 1

Lego Friends: 3 Seasons

Luna Nera: Season 1 N

Omniscient: Season 1 N

Ragnarok: Season 1 N

Sonic X: 2 Seasons

THE STRANGER: Season 1 N

Unauthorized Living: Season 2 N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Miss Americana (2020) N

Night on Earth: Shot in the Dark N

Night on Earth: Limited Series N

3 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Ainori Love Wagon: Season 1 N

Next in Fashion: Season 1 N

What the Love! with Karan Johar: Season 1 N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Kevin Hart: I’m a Grown Little Man (2009)

Vir Das: For India (2020) N

