What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: January 7th, 2022

Happy New Year! Celebrate your start to 2022 with binging one or many of the 64 new titles added to the UK library this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for January 7th, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Hobbit Trilogy (2012-2014)

Director: Peter Jackson

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure | Runtime: 169 / 161 / 142 Minutes

Cast: Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Richard Armitage, James Nesbitt, Ken Stott

Eleven years after the incredible release of the first Lord of the Rings movie, Peter Jackson returned to the world of Middle Earth for the emphatic Hobbit trilogy.

Bilbo Baggins joins the Wizard Gandalf, and the Dwarf Thorin Oakensheild with his twelve Dwarven companions on an adventure to reclaim the Dwarven homeland of Erebor from the the evil dragon Smaug.

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

Director: F. Gary Gray

Genre: Drama, History | Runtime: 147 Minutes

Cast: O’Shea Jackson Jr, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, Neil Brown Jr, Aldis Hodge

Without a doubt Straight Outta Compton is one of the most enjoyable biopics around, and is a must watch for any fan of rap music.

Emerging from the streets of Compton, Los Angeles, rap group NWA revolutinised hip hop forever with their controversial music about life and growing up in the hood.

Drop Dead Fred (1991)

Director: Ate de Jong

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Cast: Phoebe Cates, Rik Mayall, Marsha Mason, Tim Matheson, Carrie Fisher

A true classic for anyone who grew up in the 90s will have extremely fond memories of Drop Dead Fred.

Elizabeth is struggling to find her place in the world as she contends with her overbearing mother, and her womanizing husband. But when her childhood friend reappears in her life, chaos ensues.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

52 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 7th, 2022

Ali G Indahouse (2002)

Binti (2021)

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)

Cats (2019)

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021)

Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie (1980)

Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke (2021)

Deadly Cuts (2021)

Dreamgirls (2006)

Drop Dead Fred (1991)

Everest (2015)

Four to Dinner (2021) N

Fracture (2007)

Gangs of New York (2002)

Half Brothers (2020)

Hardball (2001)

In the Name of the Father (1993)

Inside Man (2006)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jarhead (2005)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Mother/Android (2022) N

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Problem Child 2 (1991)

Redemption of a Rogue (2020)

Scream 4 (2011)

Shark Tale (2004)

She’s the Man (2006)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

State of Play (2009)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

The Constant Gardener (2005)

The Gentlemen (2020)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Little Rascals (1994)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Nest (2020)

The Parts You Lose (2019)

The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power (2015)

The Wasteland (2022) N

The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death (2015)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010)

Uncle Drew (2018)

United 93 (2006)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)

Werewolves Within (2021)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 7th, 2022

Action Pack (Season 1) N

Boss & Me (Season 1)

Johnny Test (Season 2) N

Meet the Adebanjos (Season 3)

Rainbow Rangers (Season 2)

Rebelde (Season 1) N

The Club (Part 2) N

The Hook Up Plan (Season 3) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 7th, 2022

Hanwoo Rhapsody (Season 1)

Hype House (Season 1) N

Ready Steady Cook (Season 1)

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 7th, 2022

The Making of a King (2021)

