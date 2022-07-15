What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: July 15th, 2022

It’s a busy mid-week in July for Netflix UK thanks to the addition of 57 new movies and TV shows to the UK library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for July 15th, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Resident Evil (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Ella Balinska, Paola Nuñez, Siena Agudong, Lance Reddick, Connor Gosatti

The idea of a Resident Evil series was hard to digest, but after binge-watching the series, we can say it’s definitely worth a watch. Without a doubt the series is sure to split opinions amongst subscribers and critics alike but arguably, the Resident Evil series is the best adaptation of the beloved Capcom horror franchise so far.

In 2022, Albert Wesker and his daughters, Jade and Billie, are settling into their new home in New Raccoon City. Wesker, a genius scientist for the Umbrella Corporation is working on a new drug named Joy that contains the T-Virus. However, by the year 2036, the world as we know it has collapsed, and Jade Wesker travels the planet trying to discover a cure, and save the little that is left of mankind.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

Director: Ken Kwapis

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 129 Minutes

Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Connelly, Scarlett Johansson, Ben Affleck

A fun ensemble comedy starring some of Hollywood’s most popular leading men and ladies. If you love your romantic comedies then He’s Just Not That Into You is a must-watch.

After many unsuccessful dates, Gigi Haim still has hope that one day she will find her prince charming. Gigi eagerly awaits a phone call from her date, estate agent Conor, but he never calls. Deciding to go to the bar he frequently goes to, Gigi instead runs into his friend Alex. Gigi befriends Alex, and he begins to help her understand the subtle signs of her dates.

Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Director: Joel Schumacher

Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance | Runtime: 143 Minutes

Cast: Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum, Patrick Wilson, Miranda Richardson, Minnie Driver

One of the most iconic musicals of all time, it was only a matter of time before Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic would be adapted into a feature film.

A young soprano becomes the obsession of the disfigured and murderous musical genius known as the Phantom, who lives beneath the Paris Opéra House.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

26 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 15th, 2022

A Place Called Home (2013)

Ante Sundaraniki (2022)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Blockbuster (2013)

Chaos, Disorder (2012)

Corridor (2009)

Dear Friend (2022)

Emma (2008)

For Jojo (2022) N

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

Hurdang (2022)

La Scelta Impossibile (2018)

Last Days of Life (2013)

Love Goals (2022) N

On the Trail of My Father (2016)

Persuasion (2022) N

Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Reverse (2016)

Run to Ground (2012)

Si saben como me pongo 2 (2021)

The Crime (2022)

The Ladies Room (2006)

Time Out (2018)

Trapped (2008)

Under the Amalfi Sun (2022) N

Valley of the Dead (2022) N

14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 15th, 2022

Alba (Season 1) N

Backstreet Rookie (Season 1)

Bakugan (Season 1)

Country Queen (Season 1) N

Farzar (Season 1) N

Frontline: Battle for Haiti (2011)

Hurts Like Hell (Season 1) N

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 1) N

Mom, Don’t Do That! (Season 1) N

Pororo – The Little Penguin (Season 3)

Queer as Folk (Season 2)

Remarriage & Desires (Season 1) N

Resident Evil (Season 1) N

Sintonia (Season 3) N

13 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 15th, 2022

Dejame Vivir (2014)

Elio Fiorucci: Free Spirit (2018)

Lighthouse Lesvos (2016)

Melting Point (2018)

My Daughter’s Killer (2022)

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2022) N

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (2021)

The Last Flight of the Sunbreeze (2017)

The Queen and I (2008)

Totally Personal (2005)

Undercover Egypt (2016)

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (Limited Series) N

How to Change Your Mind (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 15th, 2022

Big Timber (Season 2) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 15th, 2022

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks (2022)

