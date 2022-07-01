What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: July 1st, 2022

Welcome to your weekly recap of everything new on Netflix in the United Kingdom over the past 7 days. It’s been a bumper week of new releases on Netflix UK , due to it being the start of a new month. That means lots of new licensed content and a big dump of international titles on June 25th. Here’s everything new on Netflix UK this week.

Top 3 New Releases on Netflix UK This Week

Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 2)

Number of Episodes: 2

Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin

Stranger Things rounds out its season 4 run today with the final two episodes that will run you around 4 hours in total so put aside plenty of time before pressing play.

It’s been the biggest show of the summer by a country mile beating Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Boys.

As a quick recap, volume 2 sees Eleven still in training with Papa, Hopper escaping the Soviet prison, Mike and the gang searching for Eleven, and those in Hawkins formulating a plan to kill Vecna.

Widows (2018)

Director: Steve McQueen

Cast: Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Liam Neeson, Robert Duvall

Landing on Netflix UK this week is the 20th Century Fox movie featuring an all-star cast and comes from the director of 12 Years A Slave.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie if you’ve yet to watch it:

“Widows is the story of four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities. Set in contemporary Chicago, amid a time of turmoil, tensions build when Veronica, Linda, Alice and Belletake their fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms.”

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021)

Director: Darren Lynn Bousman

Cast: Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Samuel L. Jackson, Marisol Nichols, Dan Petronijevic, Richard Zeppieri, Patrick McManus, Edie Inksetter, Thomas Mitchell, Nazneen Contractor

From Lionsgate, we got the most recent SAW movie coming to Netflix just a year following its theatrical release.

Chris Rock headlines the cast where he plays a police detective teamed up with a veteran and a rookie to investigate a series of murders that are reminiscent of movies prior.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix in the United Kingdom This Week

66 New Movies and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week

A Civil Action (1998)

A Day to Die (2022)

American Made (2017)

Anek (2022)

Barbie: A Fairy Secret (2010)

Beauty (2022) Netflix Original

Blasted (2022) Netflix Original

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story (2017)

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday (2022) Netflix Original

Clockstoppers (2002)

Clueless (1995)

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

Creed II (2018)

Cult of Chucky (2017)

David Foster: Off the Record (2019)

Der Schnitt durch die Kehle oder die Auferstehung des Adalbert

Stifter (2004)

Der Wadenmesser (2005)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Epic Waves (2013)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Faster (2010)

Fischer Freeskiing (2013)

Flight (2012)

How Do You Know (2010)

Imagine That (2009)

Irresistable (2020)

Jackie Brown (1997)

Kuttavum Shikshayum (2022)

La Montagne Des Cristalliers (2018)

Labyrinth (1986)

Layer Cake (2004)

London Boulevard (2010)

Love Sarah (2020)

Madagascar (2005)

Mine (2016)

Plans for Tomorrow (2010)

Remember Baghad (2016)

Revamp (2017)

Second Souffle (2016)

Something Between (2012)

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021)

T’es pas bien la? (2013)

Takuya (2018)

The Amber Light (2019)

The Beginning (2013)

The Birds Can’t Fly (2007)

The Fighter (2010)

The Jetfighters in Australia (2014)

The Last Castle (2001)

The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

The Last Soviet Movie (2003)

The Lift Boy (2020)

The Limit Of (2017)

The Long Road to War (2018)

The Rainmaker (1997)

The Young Victoria (2009)

Time: A Winter Season (2013)

True Grit (2010)

Underworld (2003)

Up in the Air (2009)

Virata Parvam (2022)

Virata Parvam (Malayalam) (2022)

Virata Parvam (Tamil) (2022)

Visaranai (2015)

Widows (2018)

Wonder (2017)

13 New Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week

Afrobeats: The Backstory (Season 1)

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 1) Netflix Original

Cafe Minamdang (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Morphle (Season 3)

Pirate Gold of Adak Island (Season 1) Netflix Original

Power Players (Season 2)

Sea Power (Season 1)

Sharkdog (Season 2) Netflix Original

Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 2) Netflix Original

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)

The Holiday (Season 1)

The Upshaw (Season 2) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson’s new movie The Man From Toronto which was originally bound for cinemas but snapped up by Netflix took home the most points followed by last week’s biggest movie, Spiderhead.

Elsewhere, the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody continues to perform well in the UK top 10s following its release last week as is the 2015 Bradley Cooper drama, Burnt.

The Man From Toronto (60 points) Spiderhead (56 points) Love & Gelato (54 points) Bohemian Rhapsody (52 points) Burnt (45 points) Hustle (43 points) Midnight in the Switchgrass (31 points) Spiral: From the Book of Saw (27 points) Legend (15 points) Halftime (11 points) Widows (8 points) Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (7 points) Irresistible (6 points) Glamour Girls (6 points) Interceptor (5 points) The Craft: Legacy (4 points) Red Notice (4 points) Back to the Outback (3 points) A Perfect Pairing (2 points) The Adam Project (1 point)

Most Popular Shows on Netflix UK This Week

The Umbrella Academy took home the majority of the top 10 points on offer this week knocking Stranger Things (albeit temporarily) from the top position.

Elsewhere, the controversial reality series Snowflake Mountain is performing better in the UK than in other regions as is the Rowan Atkinson series, Man Vs Bee.

The Umbrella Academy (80 points) Stranger Things (72 points) Man Vs Bee (56 points) Snowflake Mountain (51 points) The Secret (45 points) You Don’t Know Me (39 points) Lucifer (33 points) Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (16 points) The Adventures of Paddington (13 points) Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (11 points) Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (9 points) Pirate Gold of Adak Island (8 points) God’s Favorite Idiot (4 points) First Kill (2 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (1 point)

