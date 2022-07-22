What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: July 22nd, 2022

Welcome to your weekly roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the United Kingdom for the week ending July 22nd, 2022. 46 new movies, docs and series landed on Netflix in the United Kingdom but not everything is worth your time. Let’s run you through what to watch, what’s been trending this week, and the full list of new releases.

This week, we should also see a big batch of European documentaries and movies drop onto the service in Netflix’s ongoing quest to meet quotas coming into play. We’d honestly have a hard job recommending any of it but obligations are obligations.

What to Watch on Netflix UK This Week

The Father (2020)

Director: Florian Zeller

Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, and Mark Gatiss

Two Oscars were awarded to this 2020 movie that focuses on the relationship between a man and his daughter that’s put under pressure with the father suffering from dementia.

RottenTomatoes critics consensus concluded that “The Father presents a devastatingly empathetic portrayal of dementia. ”

The movie was released in the United States under the Sony Pictures Classics brand but comes to Netflix UK via Lionsgate who serves as the distributor over here.

We also have good news in the sense that a follow-up movie called The Son is also on the way.

The Gray Man (2022)

Director: Joe Russo and Anthony Russo

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Dhanush

Netflix’s big new movie release of the week and, in fact, their biggest movie release in history, drops today in the form of the action thriller The Gray Man.

Led by an all-star cast, the movie follows a sierra agent who operates outside the remits of a traditional agency being chased down as he comes into possession of some harmful documents.

We suspect this movie is going to follow in the direction of Red Notice in that it will have a big gap between what critics think and what audiences ultimately think. That’s already happening with it carrying a 50% from critics on RottenTomatoes and a 90% from audiences.

Sell Your Haunted House (Season 1)

Cast: Jang Na-ra, Jung Yong-hwa, Kang Mal-geum, Kang Hong-suk, Ahn Kil-kang

Netflix UK managed to license a slew of Korean dramas this week, with one of the biggest and highest reviewed being Sell Your Haunted House.

Here’s what you can expect from the 16-episode horror drama:

“A real estate agent who rids haunted buildings of vengeful ghosts, partners with a con man to solve a 20-year-old case that is close to her heart.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

32 New Movies and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week

13 Factors that Saved Apollo 13 (2014)

A Stand Worthy of Men (2021)

Anders, Me and His 23 Other Women (2018)

Apollo Astronauts: Training Nasa’s Moon Men (2015)

Catacombe (2018)

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak (2022) N

Defending Freedom (2019)

F**k the Past (2004)

F3: Fun and Frustration (2022)

Film Adventerur: Karel Zeman (2015)

Godse (2022)

India’s Forgotten People (2020)

Live is Life (2022) N

Maestros (2000)

Magamuni (2019)

Meet Me in Venice (2015)

Miss Kicki (2009)

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along (2022) N

My Village People (2021)

Prostitution: Behind the Veil (2004)

Shop of Dreams (2005)

Swing! The Life of a Secret (2020)

The Best of Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival (2022) N

The Dreyer Cycle (2006)

The Father (2021)

The Gray Man (2022) N

The Last Train to Rock’n’Roll (2021)

The Saturn V Story (2013)

Too Old for Fairy Tales (2022) N

Tootletubs & Jyro (2016)

Vaashi (2022)

Welcome to the Machine (2012)

14 New Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week

Bad Exorcist (Seasons 1-2) N

Blown Away (Season 3) N

Dali & Cocky Prince (Season 1)

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi (Season 1) N

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 5) N

My Unfamiliar Family (Season 1)

Pasión de Gavilanes (Season 2)

Police University (Season 1)

Pororo & Fairy Tales (Season 1)

Sell Your Haunted House (Season 1)

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Collection 2) N

Uncle from Another World (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Virgin River (Season 4) N

Youth of May (Season 1)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

The Sea Beast (72 points) Girl in the Picture (66 points) Persuasion (60 points) The Man From Toronto (40 points) He’s Just Not That Into You (37 points) American Made (36 points) Beautiful Creatures (35 points) Mine (17 points) Valley of the Dead (16 points) A Day to Die (12 points) The Father (11 points) My Daughter’s Killer (9 points) Conor McGregor: Notorious (8 points) Hustle (7 points) Too Old for Fairy Tales (5 points) Red Notice (4 points) Back to the Outback (3 points) Love Sarah (1 point) Jaadugar (1 point)

Most Popular Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Stranger Things (74 points) Resident Evil (67 points) D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (56 points) The Umbrella Academy (54 points) Big Timber (38 points) Alba (32 points) The Holiday (23 points) The Adventures of Paddington (22 points) Better Call Saul (20 points) Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (19 points) Virgin River (10 points) Boo, Bitch (9 points) How to Change Your Mind (6 points) Lucifer (6 points) Young Sheldon (2 points) Farzar (2 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments down below.