What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: July 23rd, 2021

This week, Netflix UK managed to get its hands on a huge collection of Warner Brothers movies including popular DC movies such as Justice League (not the Zack Snyder version – sorry!), Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman. Here’s a full rundown on all 41 new releases added to Netflix UK this week.

As the month draws to a close, you’ll want to prep your schedule for all the upcoming movies and series coming to Netflix UK in August 2021.

In the meantime, here are three of our favorite new releases on Netflix UK this week:

Best New Movies & Series on Netflix UK This Week

The Matrix Trilogy

Director: Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, Gloria Foster, Joe Pantoliano

Ahead of the fourth entry in The Matrix due to release later in 2021, Netflix UK just got all three of the original trilogy added to the service.

The iconic movie trilogy which comes from the creators of Netflix’s Sense8, tells the story of Neo, a man who is released from the matrix and has to fight to save humanity.

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

Genre: Musical, Comedy

Director: Stephen Frears

Cast: Meryl Streep, Hugh Grant, Simon Helberg, Rebecca Ferguson, Nina Arianda, Stanley Townsend

The British-produced movie Florence Foster Jenkins headlined by Merl Streep and Hugh Grant dropped midway through the week.

The story follows an American heiress who has dreams of performing the opera at Carnegie Hall.

It’s a beloved movie by both critics and average joes with it sporting an 87% on Rottentomatoes.

Chernobyl 1986 (2021)

Director: Danila Kozlovsky

Cast: Danila Kozlovsky, Oksana Akinshina, Filipp Avdeev, Nikolay Kozak, Ravshana Kurkova, Igor Chernevich

We had little to no expectations of this Russian movie given the controversy surrounding another Chernobyl movie that was coming out of Russia.

The actual result of Chernobyl 1986 (or Chernobyl: Abyss as it’s known in other regions) is a very well-put-together movie that’s set during the Chernobyl disaster.

The movie follows firefighter Alexey.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix in the United Kingdom This Week

34 New Movies on Netflix UK This Week

300 (2007)

300: Rise of an Empire (2014)

9to5: The Story of a Movemen (2021)

A Second Chance: Rivals! (2019) N

African America (2021)

Attack the Block (2011)

Bankrolled (2021) N

Blood Diamond (2006)

Blood Red Sky (2021) N

Chernobyl 1986 (2021) N

Cockneys vs Zombies (2012)

Cousins (2021)

Dunkirk (2017)

Florence Foster Jenkin (2016)

Justice League (2017)

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2021) N

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Sanitation Day (2020)

Storks (2016)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Sully (2016)

The Accountant (2016)

The Great Gatsby (2013)

The Legend of Tarzan (2016)

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

The Tambour of Retribution (2021)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (2021) N

Wannabe Courageous (2019)

Wonder Woman (2017)

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2021) N

7 New TV Series Added to Netflix This Week

Feels Like Ishq (Season 1) N

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Season 1) N

Revelations: The Masters of the Universe: Revelation Aftershow (Season 1) N

Sexy Beasts (Season 1) N

Sky Rojo (Season 2) N

The Movies That Made Us (Season 2) N

Too Hot To Handle: Brazil (Season 1) N

Top 10 Movies on Netflix UK This Week

The Magnificent Seven (51 points) Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (47 points) Fear Street: 1994 (43 points) Fear Street: 1666 (43 points) Fear Street: 1978 (34 points) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (31 points) Suicide Squad (26 points) Good Boys (24 points) The Matrix (23 points) Dora and the Lost City of Gold (23 points)

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week