What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: July 30th, 2021

A much quieter week for Netflix UK this week as we prepare for the barrage of new releases over the weekend as we cross into August. Here’s the full list of all 26 new movies and TV shows on Netflix UK for the week ending July 30th, 2021.

Speaking of August, you’ll want to keep an eye on our August 2021 Netflix UK preview which is due for an update later today with a bunch of new movies scheduled. Likewise, you’ll want to be planning your weekend around some of the removals next week and beyond.

Now let’s get into what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix UK starting with some highlights for the week:

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

InuYasha (Season 1)

Genre: Anime

Cast: Kappei Yamaguchi, Satsuki Yukino, Kumiko Watanabe

As classic anime goes, you can get more classic than the 2000 series InuYasha which dropped every episode of season 1 Netflix UK this week.

Presented in its original 4:3 form, the stunning series comes from

Rumiko Takahashi and is well-regarded in the anime community.

The series follows a young schoolgirl who teams up with a half-demon to retrieve the shards that are scattered around that come from a sacred jewel.

The Current War (2017)

Genre: Biopic

Director: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Nicholas Hoult, Katherine Waterston, Tom Holland

If an all-star Hollywood movie biopic is what you’re after, The Current War is a superb choice although it wasn’t exactly beloved by critics when it was first released four years ago.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie that retells the story of an old and famous feud:

“Rivals Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse find themselves in a frenzied race to determine whose electrical system will power the modern world.”

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (Season 1)

Genre: Crime Docuseries

Despite being co-produced by the BBC, Myth & Mogul lands on Netflix before the BBC today in full.

The stunning docu-series takes you back and looks over the life of the American engineer John DeLorean who is most famous for the car named in his honor which was popularized by Back to the Future.

The docuseries takes you through the inventor’s rapid rise and fall in the space.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix UK This Week

14 New Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Bartkowiak (2021) N

Eyes of a Thief (2014)

Fantastic Fungi (2019)

Flower Girl (2013)

Hostage House (2021)

I’m Glad I Did (2020)

InuYasha (Season 1)

Mimi (2021)

Pomegranates and Myrrh (2009)

Resort to Love (2021) N

Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning (2021) N

Stonehearst Asylum (2014)

The Current War (2017)

The Last Mercenary (2021) N

12 New TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Centaurworld (Season 1) N

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 3) N

Khawatir Compilation (Season 1)

Love Is Blind (Season 1 – After the Altar) N

Man Like Mobeen (Season 3)

Mighty Express (Season 4) N

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (Season 1)

Outer Banks (Season 2) N

Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off! (Season 1) N

Tattoo Redo (Season 1) N

The Snitch Cartel: Origins (Season 1) N

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (Chapter 1) N

Top 10 Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Suicide Squad (77 points) Blood Red Sky (57 points) Chernobyl: Abyss (53 points) Storks (50 points) The Magnificent Seven (34 points) Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (33 points) The Accountant (30 points) The Matrix (28 points) The Lego Batman Movie (27 points) Kong: Skull Island (16 points)

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Sex/Life (73 points) Virgin River (71 points) Never Have I Ever (69 points) Peppa Pig (54 points) Atypical (33 points) CoComelon (31 points) Masters of the Universe: Revelation (26 points) Sexy Beasts (20 points) RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (17 points) Heist (14 points)

