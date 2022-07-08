What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: July 8th, 2022

It continues to be a busy start to the month on Netflix UK with the addition of 51 new movies and TV shows. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for July 8th, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Boo, Bitch (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Jami Alix, Mary Aldousary, Brittany Bardwell, Madison Thompson, Zachary Fineman

To All the Boys actress Lana Condor is back in action at Netflix in a brand new teen comedy that is sure to be a smash hit with younger subscribers.

Erikas Vu is bummed out. Thanks to the antics of popular girl Riley, Erika is entering the final weeks of high school and no one knows her name. To overcome her shyness, Erika accepts an invite to a party, and as fate would have it she’s a smash hit with everyone, even grabbing the attention of Riley’s ex, Jake C. But just as life was about to meet Erika’s expectations, she is shocked to discover she has become a ghost, after discovering her lifeless body the next day.

The Sea Beast (2022) N

Director: Chris Williams

Genre: Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 115 Minutes

Cast: Karl Urban, Dan Stevens, Jared Harris, Emily O’Brien, Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Over the past few years Netflix has stepped up its standard of animated movies, and we’re seeing some truly incredible fun films that can be enjoyed by everyone in the family. One we’ve been looking forward to ever since it was announced is The Sea Beast, which we expect to be one of the most popular additions this month.

In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history.

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls (2022) N

Director: James Turner

Genre: Reality, Interactive | Runtime: 108 Minutes

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Bear Grylls

Click through this interactive special, helping superstar Ranveer Singh and adventurer Bear Grylls brave the Serbian wilderness to find a rare flower.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

23 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 8th, 2022

18% Grey (2020)

A Beautiful Sunset (2003)

Av: The Hunt (2020)

Aya (2017)

Coming Forth by Day (2012)

Dangerous Liaisons (2022) N

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (2022) N

Incantation (2022) N

Jewel (2022) N

León y Olvido (2004)

Operation Romeo (2022)

Pony and Birdboy (2018)

Prophetess (2021)

Sleepless Nights (2012)

The God of Wood (2010)

The Happiness Curve (2010)

The Road (2015)

The Room (2019)

The Sea Beast (2022) N

Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2018)

Trapped (2021)

Viceroy’s House (2017)

Wolf (2008)

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 8th, 2022

Boo, Bitch (Limited Series) N

Capitani (Season 2) N

Control Z (Season 3) N

Karma’s World (Season 3) N

King of Stonks (Season 1) N

Lellobee City Farm (Season 4)

Oh My Baby (Season 1)

She Would Never Know (Season 1)

The Longest Night (Season 1) N

Vinland Saga (Season 1)

15 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 8th, 2022

A Moment of Silence (2015)

Bear Island (2014)

Brilliant Corners: Oman (2017)

Brilliant Corners: Sierra Leone (2017)

From Meir, to Meir (2021)

Girl in the Picture (2022) N

Harry Dean Stanton: Partly Fiction (2012)

Isoken (2020)

Murals (2010)

No Mad (2019)

The Art of Incarceration (2021)

The Female Teachers of the Republic (2013)

Untouched Project 2: Sunny Side of the Alps (2014)

Wingman (2015)

Ride On Time (Season 4)

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 8th, 2022

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls (2022) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 8th, 2022

How to Build a Sex Room (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 8th, 2022