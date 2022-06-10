What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: June 10th, 2022

There are 52 new movies and TV shows to be enjoyed on Netflix UK this week. There are plenty of comedy titles to enjoy, not to mention the arrival of First Kill, the exciting new LGBTQ fantasy-romance drama.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

First Kill (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Jonas Dylan Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Sarah Catherine Hook, Gracie Dzienny

We expect the romantic fantasy drama to be a smash hit with subscribers this weekend. The series is actress Emma Roberts first time producing under her’s and Karah Preiss’ company Belletrist Productions.

To take her place amongst her powerful vampire family, teenager Juliette is required to make her first kill. When Juliette sets her sights on the new girl in town, Calliope, she bites off more than she can chew when Calliope is revealed to be from a family of esteemed vampire hunters. Both vampire and hunter soon learn the other isn’t so easy to kill, but far too easy to fall for.

My Spy (2020)

Director: Peter Segal

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Kristen Schaal, Greg Bryk

Every action star must pay his due by starring in a comedy that sees a veteran operative looking after a family or child, this time it’s Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista’s turn.

In order to save his career, a veteran CIA operative is demoted and is forced to cater to the whims of a nine-year-old and her family as he observes her while undercover.

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute (2022) N

Director: Mike Binder

Genre: Stand-Up | Runtime: 83 Minutes

Cast: John Stamos, Jeff Ross, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, John Mayer

In January 2022, the world said goodbye to comedian Bob Saget after a tragic accident. In his honor, his family, friends, and peers have come together to pay tribute to the Full House star.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

25 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 10th, 2022

A New Beginning (2020)

A Picture with Yuki (2019)

A Real Life (2009)

Ammar (2020)

Ben & Jody (2022)

Breaded Life (2021)

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (2022) N

Don (2022)

Endangered Species (2021)

Gangster’s Paradise: Jerusalema (2008)

Hustle (2022) N

La Rusa (2018)

Land of the Minotaur (1976)

Leaders of WWII: The Early Years (2018)

My Spy (2020)

Over Her Dead Body (2008)

Spaced Out (1979)

The Bling Lagosians (2019)

The Extraordinary Tale (2013)

The Invocation of Enver Simaku (2018)

The Lamb (2019)

The Waiter (2018)

Trees of Peace (2022)

Twilight of the Yakuza (2013)

Youtopia (2018)

6 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 10th, 2022

2020 (Season 1)

Action Pack (Season 2) N

Baby Fever (Season 1) N

First Kill (Season 1) N

Intimacy (Season 1) N

Life Isn’t All Ha Ha Hee Hee (Season 1)

14 New Documentary and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 10th, 2022

50 Liters Life (2019)

Calais, the End of the Jungle (2017)

Four Points (2021)

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis (2022) N

Killing Escobar (2021)

Long March to Freedom (2011)

The Coming War on China (2016)

The Florence Foster Jenkins Story (2016)

The Intelligent Hand (2015)

The Lancaster at War (2009)

The Spider’s Web: Britain’s Second Empire (2017)

Their Breath (2019)

We Don’t Like Captain Sausage (2015)

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Limited Series) N

4 Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 10th, 2022

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill (2022) N

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute (2022) N

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (2022)

That’s My Time with David Letterman (Season 1) N

1 New Music Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 10th, 2022

Hikaru Utada Live Sessions from AIR Studios (2022)

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 10th, 2022

Rhythm + Flow France (Season 1) N

