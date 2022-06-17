What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: June 17th, 2022

If you aren’t outside baking in the hot summer sun and find yourself inside, then make sure to enjoy at least 1 of the 57 new movies and TV shows added to Netflix UK this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for June 17th, 2022.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Director: Bryan Singer

Genre: Biopic, Drama, Music | Runtime: 134 Minutes

Cast: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello

Rami Malek earned a well-deserved Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of the iconic British rock star Freddie Mercury. One of the most enjoyable musical biopics to date, you’ll be captivated by Malek’s incredible performance.

The story of Freddie Mercury, and the legendary British rock band Queen.

Spiderhead (2022) N

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: Miles Teller, Chris Hemsworth, Charles Parnell, Jurnee Smollett, Tess Haubrich

It’s a third Netlfix Original appearance for Chris Hemsworth, having previously starred in Extraction, and his cameo appearances in Interceptor.

In exchange for reducing their sentences, two convicts offer to volunteer as medical subjects for a radical new drug. The drug has the ability to alter emotions, and for one such subject it takes effect on their ability to love, leading them to question their own feelings, and whether or not they are real, or manufactured.

Halftime (2022) N

Director: Amanda Micheli

Genre: Documentary, Music | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Starring: Jennifer Lopez

One of the biggest Latina pop stars of all time, Halftime gives an intimate and in-depth look behind the curtain into the life and career of Jennifer Lopez.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

26 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 17th, 2022

Bad Luck (2015)

Behind the Tide (2014)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Burnt (2015)

CBI 5: The Brain (2022)

Centauro (2022) N

Collision (2022) N

Combat Girls (2011)

Dreams of a Clown (2014)

Drop It (2019)

Enclave (2015)

Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story (2009)

Hakkunde (2017)

Hanging by a Thread (2014)

Heart Parade (2022) N

Hostiles (2017)

Hugo (2011)

Kabuki Akadousuzunosuke (2021)

Material (2012)

Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)

Motherless Brooklyn (2019)

Spiderhead (2022) N

The Healer (2017)

The Others (2001)

The Way Beyond (2009)

The Wrath of God (2022) N

14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 17th, 2022

Al Hayba (Season 4)

Bodies (Season 3)

Charlie Colorforms City (Season 6)

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 1) N

God’s Favorite Idiot (Season 1) N

Harry Enfield’s Television Programme (2 Seasons)

Karma’s World Music Videos (2 Volumes) N

Love & Anarchy (Season 2) N

Maldivas (Season 1) N

Rainbow High (Season 2)

She (Season 2) N

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 2)

The War Next Door (Season 2) N

When My Love Blooms (Season 1)

12 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 17th, 2022

Brilliant corners – Barbados (2014)

Brilliant Corners – Hainan (2014)

Brilliant Corners – Haiti (2014)

Brilliant Corners – Jamaica (2014)

Brilliant Corners – Liberia (2014)

Encordades (2011)

Halftime (2022) N

Home2Home (2020)

Memories of my People (2014)

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta (2022) N

The Martha Mitchell Effect (2022) N

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (Season 1) N

4 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 17th, 2022

Amy Schumer Presents: Parental Advisory (2022) N

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live (2022) N

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (2022) N

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special (2022) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 17th, 2022

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (Season 1) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!