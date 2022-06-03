Welcome to your end-of-week recap for what’s new on Netflix in the United Kingdom for the week ending June 3rd, 2022. Lots of new releases this week although we’re sure you’re still bingeing through Stranger Things S4 Volume 1.

There’s still lots to come throughout June 2022 on Netflix UK as we explore in our preview for the month which is due an update early next week.

Killing Eve (Season 1)

We featured Killing Eve earlier in the week in our special roundup of what’s new for the first of the month but we wanted to give it another highlight today as it’s some of the best television (although it did deteriorate in later seasons) ever produced by the BBC.

Based on the Luke Jennings novellas, the show focuses on two women equally obsessed with each other, going head to head in a game of cat and mouse.

All eight episodes of Killing Eve season 1 are now on Netflix UK and the UK remains the only Netflix region where the show is available.

American Pie Collection

It’s always nice when Netflix has a complete collection of movies to let you binge through. Although we’re still missing quite a few entries in Universal’s American Pie franchise (notably the first) you can now go through a binge from number 2 through to the Reunion.

For those unaware, American Pie is essentially the US equivalent of The Inbetweeners where you get to see a few misfits come of age.

Full List of 86 New Titles Added to Netflix UK This Week

Many of these new releases came on June 1st when we did a special list just for those releases. We missed a few so this list is the more comprehensive list.

71 New Movies on Netflix UK This Week

100 Days with Tina (2021)

3096 Days (2013)

Airplane! (1980)

Alan Partridge (2013)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)

American Reunion (2012)

American Wedding (2003)

Amistad (1997)

Barbie in Princess Power (2015)

Bros: After the Screaming Stops (2018)

Burning Love (2012)

Carriers (2009)

Changeling (2008)

Child’s Play 3 (1991)

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

Coach Carter (2005)

Concussion (2015)

Cuban Fury (2014)

Deliver Us from Eva (2003)

Far and Away (1992)

Four Brothers (2005)

Heartbeat (2021)

High Plains Drifer (1973)

How High (2001)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

In Bruges (2008)

Jana Gana Mana (2022)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Legend (2015)

Liam Gallagher: As it Was (2019)

Long Weekend (2021)

Man of Tai Chi (2013)

Man Up (2015)

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983)

Oblivion (2013)

Paddington 2 (2018)

Paradise Lost (2014)

Plastic Island (2021)

Pride (2014)

Robin Hood (2010)

Ronaldo (2015)

Run, Fatboy, Run (2007)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

S.W.A.T.: Firefight (2011)

Story of Dinda: Second Chance of Happiness (2021)

Swallows and Amazons (2017)

The Client List (2010)

The Craft (1996)

The Craigslist Killer (2011)

The Crow (1994)

The Danish Girl (2015)

The Deep End of the Ocean (1999)

The Express (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Great Outdoors (1988)

The Guard (2011)

The Hatton Garden Job (King of Thieves) (2018)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

The Ledge (2022)

The Man With the Iron Fists 2 (2015)

The Tale of Despereaux (2008)

The Theory of Everything

The Woman in Black (2012)

Together Together (2021)

Tremors (1990)

Tremors 5: Bloodline (2015)

Untraceable (2008)

Waterworld (1995)

Wolf Alice: On the Road (2016)

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake (2022) N

15 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week

#ABtalks (Season 2)

As The Crow Flies (Season 1) N

Baptiste (1 Season)

Barbie: It Takes Two (Season 1)

Bashar Shorts (Season 1)

Borgen – Power and Glory (Season 1)

Change Days (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Floor is Lava (Season 2) N

Killing Eve (1 Season)

Malverde, El Santo Patron (1 Season)

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? (Season 1)

Safe House (Season 2)

Surviving Summer (Season 1) N

The Perfect Mother (Season 1) N

Two Summers (Season 1) N

