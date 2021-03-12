What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: March 12th, 2021

It’s another busy week on Netflix UK with the addition of 63 new titles to the library. It’s been extremely heavy on the movie side of things with 53 new movies ready to be watched. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week & the top 10s for March 12th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Pet Sematary (2019)

Directors: Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Episodes: 101 Minutes

Cast: Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow, Jeté Laurence, Hugo Lavoie

Thirty years after the release of the original movie adaptation of Stephen King’s terrifying novel, the remake of Pet Sematary debuted in theatres across the world.

Dr. Louis Creed and his wife, Rachel, and their two children, relocate from Boston to the rural town of Ludlow, Maine. The family discovers a mysterious burial ground found in the woods near their home. When the family cat dies in an accident they bury him in the cemetery, only to unleash darkness that will haunt them forever.

Love Alarm (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Kim So Hyun, Jung Ga Ram, Song Kang, Go Min So, Lee Jae Eung

Since the release of the first season of Love Alarm in August 2019, fans have been waiting patiently for almost 2 years for the release of the second season. With eight new episodes now ready to be binged,

In an increasingly digitalized age so too is our love lives. When an unknown developer releases a dating app it goes viral in South Korea. The app will tell the user if someone within 10 feet of them has romantic feelings for them, this greatly disrupts day to day life for Jojo. Soon Jojo finds her caught in a love triangle between Lee Hye-Yeong and his best friend Hwang Sun-oh the handsome model.

The One (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Runtime: Stephen Campbell Moore, Olivia Chenery, Lois Chimimba, Albano Jeronimo, Eric Kofi-Abrefa

The concept of The One sounds like it’s been ripped straight out of a Black Mirror episode. One of the most intriguing series to land in 2021, we expect to see The One to be extremely popular on Netflix this weekend.

In a world where a simple DNA test can find you your perfect partner, the very person you are genetically predisposed to fall in love with is only a short test away. The incredibly bold new matchmaking service has a perfect record, but for those already in relationships, curious to know who they are genetically meant for has explosive consequences.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: March 12th, 2021

The documentary based on the life of The Notorious B.I.G, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell takes the number one spot for movies. As for television, for a second straight week Behind Her Eyes claims the top spot.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: March 12th, 2021 1️⃣Behind Her Eyes

2️⃣Ginny & Georgia

3️⃣Murder Among the Mormons

4️⃣The Bold Type

5️⃣Superstore

6️⃣Snowpiercer

7️⃣Firefly Lane

8️⃣RuPaul's Drag Race

9️⃣Bridgerton

🔟Paw Patrol — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) March 12, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

53 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 12th, 2021

10000 Hours (2014)

A Month in Thailand (2012)

Alt Love Building (2014)

Bitter Sweetheart (2007)

Bombay Rose (2021) N

Çarsi Pazar (2015)

Coven of Sisters (2021) N

Dear John (1964)

Dear Relatives (1933)

Far From Here (2017)

Framed (1988)

Generasi 90an: Melankolia (2020)

Gossip (2000)

In Perfect Health (2017)

Into the Wild (2007)

It’s All About Friends (2013)

Just In Time (2020)

Kira Kiralina (2014)

Klara – Don’t Be Afraid to Follow Your Dream (2010)

Live (2015)

Love Building (2013)

Marita (2017)

Miffo (2003)

Mind the Gap (2007)

Mucize (2015)

Paper Lives (2021) N

Pet Sematary (2019)

Puzzle (2013)

Quiet (2020)

Romantik Komedi (2010)

Romantik Komedi 2: Bekarlığa Veda (2013)

Shanty Town (1932)

She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

Silent Wedding (2008)

Sweet Little Lies in Downtown (2016)

The Bells in Old Town (1946)

The Block Island Sound (2020)

The Call-Up (1979)

The Children (1945)

The Corridor (1968)

The Flute and the Arrow (1957)

The Green Moon (2010)

The Job (1961)

The Jonsson Gang Gets Gold Fever (1984)

The Lady in Black (1958)

The Miracle of Tekir (2015)

The Sentries (2018)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

The Story of a Summer Love (2018)

The White Cat (1950)

We Love Moses (2016)

YES DAY (2021) N

You’re Everything To Me (2016)

6 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 12th, 2021

Bombay Begums (Season 1) N

Dealer (Season 1) N

Love Alarm (Season 2) N

Paradise PD (Part 3) N

StarBeam (Season 3) N

The One (Season 1) N

2 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 12th, 2021

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 10 N

The Houseboat (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 12th, 2021

Marriage of Mortgage (Season 1) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK recently? Let us know in the comments below!