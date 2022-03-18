What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: March 18th, 2022

It’s another great week for new Netflix UK additions thanks to the 36 new movies and TV shows added to the library. Get scared by Derry’s infamous Pennywise, or enjoy a romantic fantasy adventure with Charlie Cox and Claire Danes. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for March 18th, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

IT Chapter Two (2019)

Director: Andy Muschietti

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror | Runtime: 169 Minutes

Cast: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Bill Skarsgård

The highly anticipated sequel to 2017s It, the second chapter certainly aimed for more scares, and despite not earning the same recognition as the first film, it still earned plenty of cash at the box office.

Twenty-seven years after defeating the infamous and terrifying clown Pennywise, the Losers Club have gone their separate ways and moved on with life. When reports of the clown resurface, the Losers have no choice but to return back to the town of Derry and defeat the clown once and for all.

17 Again (2009)

Director: Burr Steers

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 102 Minutes

Cast: Zac Efron, Matthew Perry, Leslie Mann, Thomas Lennon, Tyler Steelman

At the height of his High School Musical popularity, you couldn’t get away from teen heartthrob Zac Efron.

Terribly ungrateful for how his life has turned out, Mike O’Donnell is given the chance to live the last days of high school and becomes 17 again.

Stardust (2007)

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Genre: Adventure, Family, Fantasy | Runtime: 127 Minutes

Cast: Charlie Cox, Claire Danes, Sienna Miller, Ian McKellen, Robert DeNiro

A fantastic ensemble cast of British and other veteran actors, Stardust is one of the most enjoyable modern fairy tales of the past twenty years.

In order to win the heart of the woman he loves, Tristan sets out to retrieve a fallen star. By crossing the guarded wall, Tristan finds himself in the magical realm of Stormhold, and instead of finding a star, in its place is a lost and beautiful woman, Yvaine. As Tristan attempts to take Yvaine home to his beloved, malevolent forces begin to hunt her as she contains the power to crown the next king of Stormhold, and the key to everlasting youth.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

18 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 18th, 2022

Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation (2022) N

Badhaai Do (2022)

Barbie Big City Big Dreams (2021)

Black Crab (2022) N

Chappie (2015)

Marilyn’s Eyes (2022) N

One for the Money (2012)

Rescued by Ruby (2022) N

Rollem (2019)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

The Witch (2015)

Untouchable (2011)

Windfall (2022) N

Without Saying Goodbye (2022) N

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 18th, 2022

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Season 1) N

Cracow Monsters (Season 1) N

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Season 1) N

Human Resources (Season 1) N

Light the Night (Part 3) N

Power Players (Season 1)

Soil (Season 1) N

Standing Up (Season 1) N

Team Zenko Go (Season 1) N

The Cursed (Season 1)

Top Boy (Season 2) N

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 18th, 2022

Animal (Season 2) N

Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud, Fugitives (Limited Series) N

Kill Thy Neighbour (Season 1)

The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 18th, 2022

Is It Cake? (Season 1) N

Young, Famous & African (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 18th, 2022

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous (2022) N

