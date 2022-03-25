What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: March 25th, 2022

There’s not a whole lot to brag about on Netflix UK this week with only 18 new additions to the library. On top of that, the vast majority of subscribers will be watching the return of Bridgerton, which is sure to dominate the top tens for weeks to come.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Bridgerton (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Julia Andrews

Netflix’s lucrative deal with Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland finally bore fruit when during the height of the Winter 2020 lockdown the first season of Bridgerton landed on the streaming service. A record-breaker in its own right, Bridgerton became the most obsessed about series in early 2021, and that obsession has carried over in 2022 with ravenous fans ready to binge the second season.

At the height of the Regency era in England, the powerful Bridgerton family is beset by wealth, lust, and betrayal as Daphne enters the marriage market, who hopes to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by love.

Riverdale (Season 6) N

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 104

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, K.J. Apa, Casey Cott

The latest season of Riverdale is set to the wildest yet thanks to Kiernan Shipka reprising her role as Sabrina Spellman, which fans have demanded every year since the actress debuted on Netflix in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in October 2018.

While navigating the troubled waters of romance, school, and family, Archie and his gang become entangled in dark Riverdale mysteries.

Grown Ups (2010)

Director: Dennis Dugan

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 102 Minutes

Cast: Adam Sandler, Salma Hayek, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade

Considering how long Sandler and co had been friends for it was only a matter of time before the stars of Happy Madison Productions all starred in a movie together.

Thirty years after winning their 1978 CYO Basketball Championship, five friends, with their families, gather to pay their respects to their coach at his funeral at the lake where they used to party.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

10 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 25th, 2022

83 (2021)

A Dog’s Way Home (2019)

A Violent Man (2022)

Boiling Point (2021)

Corporate Animals (2019)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

In Good Hands (2022) N

Love Like the Falling Petals (2022) N

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

6 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 25th, 2022

Bridgerton (Season 2) N

Heartland (Season 15)

Men on a Mission (Season 7)

Riverdale (Season 6) N

The Principles of Pleasure (Limited Series) N

Transformers: BotBots (Season 1) N

1 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 25th, 2022

800 Meters (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 25th, 2022

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (2022) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!