What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: March 26th, 2021

It’s been a busy week of additions on Netflix UK with 96 new titles to be enjoyed from the library. Many of the new arrivals have arrived from Sweden, so if you’re a fan of Swedish cinema you’re in for a real treat. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for March 26th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 7)

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 143

Genre: Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Andre Brougher

Season 7 is the penultimate season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the series shortest yet.

The series follows the escapades and exploits of the 99th Precinct in Brooklyn, New York. With the arrival of overly serious Captain Raymond Holt, the Precinct is soon whipped into shape. Some of the detectives under his watch are the carefree Jake Peralta, who despite having a laid back and carefree attitude is the top detective for arrests. Amy Santiago the by-the-book detective that sees herself as Jake’s rival. The loveable but pitiful Charles Boyle, Stoic and badass Rosa Diaz. The gentle giant and family man Sergeant Terry Jeffords whom the detectives report directly.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Director: Jon M. Chu

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 120 Minutes

Cast: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu

A fun comedy based on a best-selling novel that everyone can enjoy on their weekend binge.

Despite spending years with her boyfriend Nick, Rachel has never met his family. When he finally pops the question and invites her to his friend’s wedding in Singapore, she jumps at the chance. Upon arriving Rachel is shocked to discover that Nick comes from an extremely wealthy family, and is one of the most eligible bachelors of the country. Rachel has a fight on her hands as she must deal with a jealous woman looking to snatch him away, and the disdain of his disapproving mother.

Navillera (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 (New Episodes Monday & Tuesday)

Genre: Drama, Family | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Park In Hwan, Song Kang, Choi Hae Nam, Shim Eun Ho, Ki Seung Joo

Popular South-Korean actor Song Kang stars in yet another Original for Netflix. The young actor has recently featured in the horror series Sweet Home and the popular romantic-comedy Love Alarm.

Shim Deok Chool, a 70-year-old retiree, always dreamt of becoming a ballet dancer. Over the course of his life, he always put his family first before his dream. Making the decision to finally pursue his dream, Shem Deok Chool joins a ballet school, where he meets 23-year-old Lee Chae Rok. The young ballet dancer struggles to support himself financially, and his passion for ballet has begun to fade away, that is until he meets aspiring ballet dancer Shim Deok Chool.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: March 26th, 2021

It took a small amount of time but The One finally claimed the top spot in the UK list. Meanwhile Yes Day occupies the top spot for movies this week.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: March 26th, 2021 1️⃣The One

2️⃣Ginny & Georgia

3️⃣Formula 1 Drive to Survive

4️⃣Behind Her Eyes

5️⃣The Lost Pirate Kingdom

6️⃣The Bold Type

7️⃣Paradise PD

8️⃣Riverdale

9️⃣Snowpiercer

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

81 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 26th, 2021

A Guy and a Gal (1975)

A Week Away (2021) N

Any Crybabies Around? (2020)

Bad Trip (201) N

Black Is Beltza (2018)

Blackjackets (1959)

Blue Is the Warmest Color (2013)

Caught by a Wave (2021) N

City Of My Dreams (1976)

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Duet for Cannibals (1969)

Eighth Grade (2018)

For Her Sake (1930)

From Mr. Gunnar Papphammar (1981)

Greta (2018)

Here Is Your Life (1966)

Hospital (2020)

House of Angels – The Second Summer (1994)

House of Angels 3: Third Time Around (2010)

Hugo & Josefin (1967)

In the Arms of Roslagen (1945)

In the Mist (1953)

Jack (1977)

Jim and the Pirates Blom (1987)

Julie (2013)

Karin Månsdotter (1954)

Keeping the Bees (2020)

Let the Prisoners Go For It’s Spring (1975)

Love 65 (1965)

Love Mates (1961)

Mannequin In Red (1958)

Misa Mi (2003)

Ni de coña (2020)

Office Hours (2003)

P&B (1983)

Pagglait (2021) N

Peas & Whiskers (1985)

Rain Follows the Dew (1946)

Refuse (1981)

Ride Tonight! (1942)

Rose On Tour (2006)

Sara Learns Manners (1937)

Scenes From A Celebrity Life (2009)

Sean Banan (2012)

Sebbe (2010)

Secret Magic Control Agency (2021) N

Seeking Temporary Wife (2003)

Servant’s Entrance (1932)

Son of the Midnight Sun (1939)

Strange Harbor (1948)

Suddenly (2006)

Swedes at Sea (1988)

The Accidental Golfer (1991)

The Apple War (1971)

The Boy in the Tree (1961)

The Chef (2005)

The Die Is Cast (1960)

The Girls (1968)

The Jazz Fella (1958)

The Jönsson Gang Turns Up Again (1986)

The Man From Majorca (1984)

The Medicine (2014)

The Ninth Company (1987)

The People Of Värmland (1957)

The Right To Love (1956)

The Rooster (1981)

The Serpent’s Way (1986)

The Word (1955)

To Help the Lady of the House (1939)

Under the Sun (1998)

Well, We Were Lucky With The Weather – Again (2008)

When Darkness Falls (1960)

While the Door Was Closed (1946)

Who Pulled the Plug? (1981)

Who Pulled the Plug? 3 (2009)

Who Saw Him Die (1968)

Woman Without A Face (1947)

Young Jönsson Gang – The Cornflakes Robbery (1996)

Young Jönsson Gang at Summer Camp (2004)

Young Jönsson Gang Reach For The Stars (2006)

Young Jönsson Gang Showing Off (1997)

9 New TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: March 26th, 2021

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 7)

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 1) N

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (4 Seasons)

Navillera (Season 1) N

Pui Pui Molar (Season 1)

Shitsel (Season 3) N

The Irregulars (Season 1) N

The Worst Witch (Season 3)

Who Killed Sara? (Season 1) N

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 26th, 2021

Seaspiracy (2021) N

Elizabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty (Season 1)

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 26th, 2021

Magic for Humans Spain (Season 1) N

Nailed It (Season 5) N

1 New Stand-Up Comedy Special on Netflix UK This Week: March 26th, 2021

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (2021) N

1 New Variety Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 26th, 2021