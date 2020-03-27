What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: March 27th, 2020

It’s been a busy week on Netflix with 32 new titles added to the UK library. There’s plenty to enjoy on Netflix during the lockdown, so stay safe and enjoy what’s new on Netflix UK this week for March 27th, 2020.

Black Lightning: Season 3 N

All 16 episodes of Black Lightning is now available to stream on Netflix UK!

Nine years ago, principal Jefferson Pierce retired his superhero persona, Black Lightning, after the hardship it brought on his family. When a new threat in the city of Freeland arises, Pierce dons the mantle of Black Lightning once more.

Uncorked (2020) N

Directed by Prentice Penny, Uncorked stars Mamoudou Athie of The Circle and Courtney B. Vance of The Hunt for Red October.

Elijah dreams of becoming a master sommelier and to share his passion for wine with the world. Unfortunately, Elijah’s hard-working father expects his son to carry on the family business and take over his popular Memphis barbecue joint. Torn between family and his dreams, Elijah struggles to find a balance between the two.

7Seeds: Part 2 N

It’s taken less time than expected, but finally, part 2 of Netflix’s adaptation of 7Seeds is available to stream on the UK library.

When a group of astronomers correctly predict that Earth would be hit by a meteorite, the leaders of the world draft a plan to ensure the survival of humanity. The Seven Seeds project will take a select group of young individuals from each country and will be cryonically preserved so they can survive the impact from the meteor. It would be determined by a computer that Earth is can support human life and will revive each group. Upon awakening, the group of survivors is greeted to a hostile unknown world, devoid of human life.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

16 New Films Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Ana e Vitória (2018)

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (2019)

Curtiz (2018) N

Happy Old Year (2019)

Hollow Point (2019)

Mark of the Devil (2020) N

Maska (2020) N

Mercy Black (2019)

The Death of Mr. Lazarescu (2005)

The Decline (2020) N

The Occupant (2020) N

There’s Something in the Water (2019)

Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts (2019)

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (2020) N

Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure (2019) N

10 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (2020) N

Freud: Season 1 N

Ladies Up: Season 1 N

Ozark: Season 3 N

The Mire (Rojst): Season 1 N

Unorthodox: Limited Series N

Waaup Man GO!: Season 1

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 N

3 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (2020) N

Making Unorthodox (2020) N

The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019: Season 1

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: 2 Seasons N

1 New Stand UP Special Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Tom Segura: Ball Hog (2020) N

