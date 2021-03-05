What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: March 5th, 2021

It’s a busy start to the new month with 104 new movies and TV series added to Netflix UK this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for March 5th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Us (2019)

Director: Jordan Peele

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Shahadi Wright Joseph

After the major success of Get Out, Jordan Peele continued his success in the thriller genre with the release of the eerily creepy Us. The feature had a similar financial success to Get Out, bringing in over $255 million worldwide.

The Wilson family goes on vacation to Santa Cruz to get away from their busy lives. While taking a trip to the beach, their son Jason wanders off and encounters a strange figure garbed in Red and covered in blood. That night the Wilson family awake to find 4 intruders in the driveway. When the Wilsons realize the four intruders are their doppelgangers the family must fight for their lives as their grotesque counterparts have murderous intent.

Ghostbusters (1984)

Director: Ivan Reitman

Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy | Runtime: 105 Minutes

Cast: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson

One of the era-defining movies of the 80s, and arguably one of the most important films for pop-culture, Ghostbusters is a true classic.

After losing their jobs at the University of New York, the group of scientists joins forces to become Ghostbusters. Using state-of-the-art technology, Ray, Peter, Egon, and Winston battle against the supernatural, capturing the ghosts (for a price of course). But when the beautiful Dana Barrett stumbles across a gateway to another dimension, New York City is under threat of destruction, and only the Ghostbusters can save them all from annihilation.

Poldark (Season 5)

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 43

Genre: Drama, History, Romance| Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Aidan Turner, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jack Farthing, Beatie Edney, Tristan Sturrock

After five incredible seasons, Poldark came to a conclusive and fitting end.

Upon his return from the American Revolutionary War, Ross Poldark discovers his father has died, the family estate in ruins, and his former flame engaged to another man. In an attempt to rebuild his life, Poldark starts a new business venture, much to the disdain of his new enemies.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: March 5th, 2021

The American comedy What Men Want ends the week on top, and the Netflix Original series Behind Her Eyes spends another week at the summit.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: March 5th, 2021 1️⃣Behind Her Eyes

2️⃣Ginny & Georgia

3️⃣Firefly Lane

4️⃣Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan

5️⃣Superstore

6️⃣Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

7️⃣Snowpiercer

8️⃣Riverdale

9️⃣Bridgerton

🔟White House Farm — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) March 5, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

85 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 5th, 2021

1939 (1989)

2012 (2009)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Decent Man (2018)

A Guest Is Coming (1947)

A Zero Too Much (1962)

Aliyah Dada (2015)

America, Here We Come! (2014)

Bang! (1977)

Banyuko (2009)

Beside me (2018)

Best Before (2013)

Beware of the Jonsson Gang (1981)

Bitch Hug (2012)

Breaking News (2017)

Caps (2017)

Crossing Dates (2008)

Domestic (2012)

False As Water (1985)

Fate of Alakada (2020)

Fiancee For Hire (1949)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Guest House Paradise (1936)

Gyllene Tider (1981)

Happy We (1983)

Harry’s Daughters (2005)

Heads and Tails (2019)

How to Be Really Bad (2018)

I (1965)

Joker (1991)

Legaturi bolnavicioase (2006)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Love 1. Dog (2018)

Luis and the Aliens (2018)

Mariposa (2020)

Meda or The Not So Bright Side of Things (2017)

Moon Hotel Kabul (2018)

Moromete Family 2 (2018)

Moxie (2021) N

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)

No Good Deed (2014)

Only a Mother (1949)

Package Tour (1980)

Paradise Lost (2006)

Rallybrudar (2008)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

S.W.A.T. Firefight (2011)

Sentinelle (2021) N

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2011)

Several Conversations About a Very Tall Girl (2018)

Skanor Falsterbo (1939)

Snowroller (1985)

So Different (2009)

Something Borrowed (2011)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Summer’s Over (2016)

Sune’s Summer (1993)

The Art of Self-Defense (2019)

The Best of Enemies (2019)

The Boy (2016)

The Great Communist Bank Robbery (2004)

The Health and Journey (1999)

The Invisible (2002)

The Jonsson Gang & Dynamite Harry (1982)

The Jonsson Gang In Mallorca (1989)

The Legacy (2019)

The Pram (1963)

The Secret of Happiness (2018)

The Simple-Minded Murderer (1981)

The Stig-Helmer Story (2011)

The unsaved (2013)

The Very Last Morning (2016)

The World Is Mine (2015)

The Wreck (2019)

To Go Ashore (1965)

To Kill a Child (1953)

Trial by Fire (2018)

Ursul (2011)

Us (2019)

Zaven (2019)

15 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 5th, 2021

A Perfect Day for Arsenide (1 Season)

Alice (1 Season)

Chapelle’s Show (2 Seasons)

City of Ghosts (Season 1) N

Do You Like Brahms (1 Season)

Nadiya’s Time to Eat (1 Season)

Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1) N

Poldark (Season 5)

Sword Art Online (3 Seasons)

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online (1 Season)

The Bold Type (4 Seasons)

The Challange (2 Seasons)

The Promised Neverland (1 Season)

TIGER & BUNNY (1 Season)

Word Party (Season 5) N

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 5th, 2021

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021) N

Connected (2021)

Murder Among the Mormons (Limited Series) N

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Limited Series) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments below!