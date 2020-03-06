What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: March 6th, 2020

The first of the month typically brings a great number of new titles to the UK library, and March hasn’t failed to disappoint. There are 68 new titles to be enjoyed on Netflix UK this week, so try not to binge too much this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for March 6th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Shutter Island (2010)

Surprisingly, Shutter Island is one Martin Scorsese’s lesser spoken of movies, despite being an excellent thriller. With some truly stand out acting from Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo, and a mind-blowing twist, Shutter Island is truly one of the best additions to Netflix UK this week.

After a patient escapes from psychiatric prison on a remote island, two US Marshals, Teddy Daniels, and Chuck Aule are sent to investigate.

Castlevania: Season 3 N

The last we saw of Castlevania was in 2018, so it’s been a long wait for the anime series return. Beautifully animated by the team at Powerhouse Animation, Castlevania is a truly epic series that all subscribers can enjoy.

After the death of his wife, Dracula seeks revenge on humanity. Amassing his army of monsters and ghouls, he unleashes his horde among the humans. In the wake of the chaos, three rises to fight the undead lord. Trevor Belmont, monster hunter and last of his clan, the witch Sypha Belnades, and Alucard, the Dhampir son of Dracula.

White Gold: Season 2

Despite the huge number of BBC titles leaving Netflix UK in the near future, White Gold is here to stay for now. It’s been a long wait, but the highly anticipated second season is here, and the boys are just as bold and cocky as ever as they try to shift more of that white gold.

In1980s Essex a cocky group of salesmen are trying to sell double glazed windows, and are happy to break rules to make a sale.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

46 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week

93 Days (2016)

Alakada Reloaded (2017)

All About Love (2017)

Always a Bridesmaid (2019)

Angu Vaikuntapurathu (2020)

Arrietty (2010)

Bhangra Paa Le (2019)

Big Stan (2007)

Blockers (2018)

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

Fantastic Four (2015)

Fear dot Com (2002)

First Reformed (2017)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Freshman Year (2019)

Guilty (2020) N

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)

I am Jonas (2019) N

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything (2019)

Luccas Neto in: The End of Christmas (2019)

Made in Dagenham (2010)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Never Back Down (2008)

Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)

Pop, Lock ‘n Roll (2017)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

She’s Out of My League (2010)

Spenser Confidential (2020) N

Spirited Away (2001)

Sylvanian Families: Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky (2019)

The Accidental Husband (2008)

The Cat Returns (2002)

The Dictator (2012)

The Fighter (2010)

The Hunted (2003)

The Last Bomb of the Second World War (2019)

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)

The Young Victoria (2009)

Tootsies & The Fake (2019)

Twin Murders: the Silence of the White City (2020) N

Uncovered (2019)

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale (2020)

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Akame Ga Kill!: 1 Season

Bakugan: Battle Planet: 1 Season

Heartland: Season 13

JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure: 2 Seasons

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors: 1 Collection N

Paradise PD: Part 2 N

Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover: 1 Season

The Protector: 3 Seasons N

Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Season 2 N

Velvet: Season 4

Voice: 1 Season

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Apolo 11 (2019)

Oasis: Supersonic (2016)

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: 2 Seasons

Voulez-vous rire avec moi ce soir? (2018)

ZZ TOP: THAT LITTLE OL’ BAND FROM TEXAS (2019)

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week:

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 12 N

Ugly Delicious: Season 2

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: