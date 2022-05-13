What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: May 13th, 2022

It’s been another busy week on Netflix UK thanks to the addition of 49 new titles to the library. Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan, and his adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel novel to The Shining, aka Doctor Sleep is our top highlight this week.

First of all, here are the past week’s highlights:

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Director: Mike Flanagan

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 152 Minutes

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, Cliff Curtis,

Mike Flanagan has been one of the stand out content creators Netflix over the past few years, and one of the best horror-thriller directors around. It was a big challange for him to take on the sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of The Shining, and once again proved why he’s one of the best today.

Decades after his time spent in the Overlook Hotel, Dan Torrence is still haunted by his time spent in the haunted resort. Finally able to settle into a New Hampshire home, Dan finds a job working at a nursing home and uses his gift, “the Shining”, to help ease the passing of the elderly. When Dan meets Abra Stone, a tween with the power of the Shining, he must help her combat a group of quasi-immortal beings, known as The True Knot, from stealing the Shining from other children to fuel their life force.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Christopher Gorham, Jazz Raycole, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine

It’s been eleven years since Matthew McConaughey took on the role of Mick Haller, but this time the world is getting a more in-depth look into the adaptation Michael Connelly’s tale.

Mickey Haller, a struggling defense attorney, has had a rough two years but things look up when he inherits the case of a murdered Hollywood lawyer. However, when the murderer sets his sights on Haller, the lawyer has no choice but to team up with Harry Bosch, who isn’t afraid to use Haller as bait to catch the killer.

Hairspray (2007)

Director: Adam Shankman

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky, Queen Latifah, Michelle Pfeiffer, Amanda Bynes

Hairspray is the remake of John Waters 1988 rom-com, but also an adaptation of the smash hit Broadway musical by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan. Now a beloved musical, Hairspray is a great addition to the UK library.

Pleasantly plump teenager Tracy Turnblad teaches 1962 Baltimore a thing or two about integration after landing a spot on a local TV dance show.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

21 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 13th, 2022

A Haunting at the Rectory (2015)

Ammonite (2020)

Beast (2022)

Brotherhood (Season 2) N

Chaos Walking (2021)

Conjuring the Dead (2014)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man (2018)

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (2021) N

Hairspray (2007)

Laia (2016)

Robert (2015)

Senior Year (2022) N

She’s All That (1999)

Spontaneous (2020)

The Amityville Theater (2015)

The Getaway King (2021) N

The Last House on Cemetery Lane (2015)

The Perfect Family (2022) N

Theatre of Fear (2015)

Wild Mountain Thyme (2020)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 13th, 2022

42 Days of Darkness (Season 1) N

Bling Empire (Season 2) N

Maverix (Season 1) N

New Heights (Season 1) N

Roadkill (Season 1)

Savage Beauty (Season 1) N

The Bisexual (Season 1)

The Drowning (Season 1)

The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri (Season 1) N

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 1) N

Workin’ Moms (Season 6) N

16 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 13th, 2022

Bigger Than Africa (2018)

Easy Lessons (2018)

I’m in Love with My Car (2017)

Leaving Africa (2015)

Meanwhile On Earth (2020)

Meet, Marry. Murder (Season 1)

Our Father (2022) N

Pirate Hunting (2010)

Reflections (2016)

Show Dancer (2020)

Sjalo: Island of Souls (2020)

Stop Filming Us (2021)

Terror at the Mall (2014)

The Paedophile Hunter (2014)

Wood Industry: A Business Against Nature (2017)

You Will Not Have My Hate (2016)

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 13th, 2022

Christina P: Mom Genes (2022) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!