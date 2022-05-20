What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: May 20th, 2022

Welcome to a jam-packed rundown of all the new movies and shows to hit Netflix in the United Kingdom and Ireland over the last 7 days. This list contains everything new on Netflix UK between May 14th to May 20th, 2022.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix UK This Week

The Departed (2006)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone

Since its addition to Netflix UK last Saturday, we’ve seen The Departed dominate the top 10s in the region all week and for good reason. It’s easily one of Scorsese’s overlooked movies when recounting his greatest hits and employs a stacked cast with a killer concept.

Scooping up four Oscars, the movie is about an undercover cop and a mole trying to out each other while infiltrating a notorious gang in South Boston.

The Irish Times notably said the movie is “an enthralling morality tale in which the mortality rate escalates in tandem with the tensions generated by its riveting narrative.”

Ali & Ava (2022)

Director:Clio Barnard

Cast: Adeel Akhtar, Claire Rushbrook, Ellora Torchia, Shaun Thomas, Natalie Gavin, Mona Goodwin

Making its SVOD debut in the UK on Netflix is Ali & Ava a brand new movies from Altitude Films.

The well-reviewed romance movie comes from the BAFTA-nominated director Clio Barnard who is best known for The Arbor and The Selfish Giant.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie if you chose to give it a whirl:

“Sparks fly after ALI and AVA meet through their shared affection for Sofia, the child of Ali’s tenants whom Ava teaches. Ali finds comfort in Ava’s warmth and kindness while Ava finds Ali’s complexity and humour irresistible. As the pair begin to form a deep connection they have to find a way to keep their newfound passion from being overshadowed by the stresses and struggles of their separate lives and histories.​”

Fighting (2009)

Director: Dito Montiel

Cast: Channing Tatum, Terrence Howard, Luis Guzmán, Zulay Henao, Brian White, Cung Le

The title pictured at the top of this roundup is Fighting which arrived on Netflix early in the week.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie if you haven’t watched it yet:

“When Shawn MacArthur, a hustler of counterfeit merchandise in New York, meets seasoned street-fighting coach Harvey Boarden, his whole life changes.”

Unfortunately, most of the reviews seem to agree that despite a good performance from Tatum and some killer fighting scenes, the plot lets the movie down.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix UK This Week

50 New Movies/Documentaries/Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week

A la diestra del Cielo (2007)

A Perfect Pairing (2022) N

Alalá (2016)

Ali & Ava (2022)

Ana by Day (2018)

Antonio Fernández Alb (2014)

Antonio Lamela (2015)

Antonio Vázquez de Castro (2015)

Ayinla (2021)

Bad Hombres (2017)

Baratometrajes 2.0: Spaniard-low-budget-films with High

Ambitions (2014)

Barbie: Princess Charm School (2011)

Barbie: Spy Squad (2016)

Beer Is Cheaper Than Therapy (2011)

Bellezonismo (2019)

Bittersweet Days (2019)

Blame Game (2018)

Circus Rwanda (2018)

City of Ember (2008)

Congreso Anyway (1993)

Conversaciones con Álvaro Siza (2016)

Curse of the Witching Tree (2015)

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (2022) N

Escorts (2015)

F*ck Love Too (2022) N

Fighting (2009)

Four in a Van (2020)

Halal Love (and Sex) (2015)

Human Capital (2019)

Jackass 4.5 (2022)

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2014)

Katt Williams: World War III (2022) N

Legally High (2013)

Lion (2016)

Master Spy (2016)

Mawlana: The Preache (2016)

Misunderstanding (2015)

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’m Here, I’m Queer! (2022) N

Shame Worse Than Death (2016)

Target Number One (2020)

The Age Of Monsters (2015)

The Departed (2006)

The Flower of Aleppo (2016)

The Game (1997)

The Good Liar (2019)

The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up (2022) N

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (2022) N

The Silencing (2020)

Toscana (2022) N

Turbo (2013)

15 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week

Hwarang (Season 1)

Insiders (Season 2) N

Love in the Moonlight (Season 1)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Season 1) N

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 3) N

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Season 4) N

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 1) N

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 1) N

The Future Diary (Season 2) N

The G Word with Adam Conover (Season 1) N

The Producers (Season 1)

Uncontrollably Fond (Season 1)

Vampire in the Garden (Season 1) N

Who Killed Sara? (Season 3) N

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 1) N

